A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday March 6



China foreign reserves

Euro Area PMI

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for January. The consensus projection is an increase of 1.0 per cent from December.

Earnings include: Athabasca Oil Corp.; Currency Exchange International Corp.; Ensign Energy Services Inc.; Gamehost Inc.; Geodrill Ltd.; Kelt Exploration Ltd.; North West Company Inc.; Nuvista Energy Ltd.; Raging River Exploration Inc.; Savaria Corp.; Thor Industries Inc.

===

Tuesday March 7

China foreign direct investment and trade surplus

Germany factory orders

Euro Area real GDP

U.K. upper house votes on Article 50

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade surplus for January. Estimate is $750-million, down from $922-million in December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for January. Consensus is $47.5-billion, up from $44.3-billion in December.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for February.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for January. Consensus is an increase of $19-billion from December.

Earnings include: Aecon Group Inc.; Alaris Royalty Corp.; Baytex Energy Corp.; CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.; Cardiome Pharma Corp.; Centric Health Corp.; DH Corp.; Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.; EcoSynthetix Inc.; Endeavour Mining Corp.; Enercare Inc.; Gibson Energy Inc.; Great Canadian Gaming Corp.; Holloway Lodging Corp.; Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc.; Parex Resources Inc.; Pulse Seismic Inc.; Stuart Olson Inc.; Tourmaline Oil Corp.; Trilogy Energy Corp.; Urban Outfitters Inc.

===

Wednesday March 8

Japan real GDP, current account surplus, bank lending and leading index

Germany industrial production

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada housing starts for February. Estimate is an annualized rate decline of 3.6 per cent.

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for February. Consensus is an increase of 180,000 from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada labour productivity for Q4. Estimate is an increase of 0.4 per cent from Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for January. Estimate is an increase of 3.0 per cent from December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q4 (final). Consensus is annualized rate increases of 1.5 per cent for both.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for January. Consensus is a decline of 0.1 per cent from December.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

Earnings include: Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc.; Canadian Solar Inc.; Canexus Corp.; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.; Essential Energy Services Ltd.; IBI Group Inc.; Linamar Corp.; Liquor Stores NA Ltd.; Penn West Petroleum Ltd.; Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.; Points International Ltd.; Savanna Energy Services Corp.; Semafo Inc.; Seven Generations Energy Ltd.; Spartan Energy Corp.; Total Energy Services Inc.; Xtreme Drilling Corp.

===

Thursday March 9

China CPI, PPI, aggregate yuan financing and new yuan loans

Euro Area - ECB monetary policy meeting and E.U. leaders meet in Brussels

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada capacity utilization for Q4. Estimate is 82.5 per cent, up from 81.9 per cent in Q3.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for January. Estimate is an increase of 0.1 per cent from December and up 3.0 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 4. Estimate is 238,000, an increase of 15,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for February. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from January and 4.4 per cent year over year.

Earnings include: Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.; Cargojet Inc.; Element Financial Corp.; Hardwoods Distribution Inc.; High Arctic Energy Services Inc.; Intertape Polymer Group Inc.; KP Tissue Inc.; Lumenpulse Inc.; Pretium Resources Inc.; Pure Technologies Ltd.; Tahoe Resources Inc.; Timmins Gold Corp.

===

Friday March 10

E.U. leaders meet in Brussels

Germany trade surplus

U.K. industrial production, manufacturing production and trade deficit

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for February. Estimate is an increase of 10,000, or 0.1 per cent, from February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for February. Estimate is 6.8 per cent, unchanged.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for February. Estimate is an increase of 1.0 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for February. Consensus is an increase of 185,000 from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unemployment rate for February. Consensus is 4.7 per cent, down 0.1 per cent from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly earnings for February. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from January and up 2.8 per cent year over year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget deficit for February. Estimate is $151-billion, down from $192.6-billion a year ago.

Earnings include: Northern Blizzard Resources Inc.; Vail Resorts Inc.

