A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday March 13

Japan producer price index, machine orders and tertiary industry index

China foreign investment

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Labor Market Conditions Index for February

Earnings include: Airboss of America Corp.; Bird Construction Inc.; Black Diamond Group Ltd.; Energy Fuels Inc.; Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.; Journey Energy Inc.; Pollard Banknote Ltd.; Spin Master Corp.;

---

Tuesday March 14

China industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

Euro Area industrial production

Germany consumer price index and Zew survey

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for January. Estimate is an increase of 2.0 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for February. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.1 per cent from January and 1.9 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the consensus is increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent.



Also: U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins

Earnings include: Americas Silver Corp.; Cardinal Energy Ltd.; Delphi Energy Corp.; Epsilon Energy Ltd.; Helix Biopharma Corp.; Information Services Corp.; Melcor Developments Ltd.; Polaris Materials Corp.; Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.; Solium Capital Inc.; Surge Energy Inc.; Yangarra Resources Ltd.

---

Wednesday March 15

Japan industrial production and Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting

Euro Area employment

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for Q4.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for February. Consensus is unchanged from January and up 2.7 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the consensus projections are increases of 0.1 per cent from the previous month and year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for February. Consensus is an increase of 0.1 per cent from January. Excluding automobiles, the projection is also a 0.1-per-cent rise.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for March.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for February. Estimate is a decline of 2.0 per cent and rise of 2.0 per cent, respectively, year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for January (final). The estimate is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report

(9 a.m. ET) MLS Home Price Index for February. Estimate is an increase of 14.5 per cent year over year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. FOMC announcement and summary of economic projections to be followed by chair Janet Yellen's press briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Earnings include: Ag Growth International Inc.; Altius Minerals Corp.; B2Gold Corp.; Bellatrix Exploration Ltd.; Birchcliff Energy Ltd.; Bonterra Energy Corp.; Concordia International Corp.; Klondex Mines Ltd.; North West Company Inc.; Oracle Corp.; Petrowest Corp.; Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.; Primero Mining Corp.; Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.; Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

---

Thursday March 16

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting

Euro Area CPI

Bank of England monetary policy meeting and minutes

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 11. Estimate is 243,000, unchanged from previous week.

(8:30 a.m ET) U.S. housing starts for February. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 1.5 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for February. Consensus is an annualized rate decline of 2.6 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for January/

Also: Alberta provincial budget

Earnings include: Adobe Systems Inc.; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.; AutoCanada Inc.; BRP Inc.; Dollar General Corp.; HNZ Group Inc.; Nautilus Minerals Inc.; Pilot Gold Inc.; Premium Brands Holdings Corp.; Sears Canada Inc.

---

Friday March 17

Euro Area trade surplus

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Germany

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for January. Estimates are increases of 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for February. Consensus estimates are a decline of 0.2 per cent and 75.5 per cent (up 0.2 per cent) from previous month, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for March.

Earnings include: Hardwoods Distribution Inc.; Progressive Corp.; Stella-Jones Inc.; Tiffany & Co.

