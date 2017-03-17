A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday March 20

(830 a.m. ET) Canada releases wholesale trade report for January.

Earnings include: Fortress Paper Ltd. and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.

---

Tuesday March 21

(830 a.m. ET) Canada releases retail sales for January. Consensus expectations are for a rise of 1.1 per cent from the previous month, or 1.2 per cent when excluding autos.

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. releases current account for the fourth quarter. Consensus is for a deficit of $128.6-billion.

Earnings include: Canadian Solar Inc., FedEx Corp., General Mills Inc., HB Fuller Co., Lennar Corp., RMP Energy Inc., and Silver Wheaton Corp.

---

Wednesday March 22

Canadian federal budget.

Japan releases its trade surplus for February.

(9 a.m. ET) Federal Housing Finance Agency's U.S. house price index for January. Consensus is for a rise of 6.2 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for February. Consensus is for a decline of 2 per cent when annualized.

Earnings include: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Amaya Inc., Detour Gold Corp., Franco-Nevada Corp., Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., New Flyer Industries Inc., and Winnebago Industries Inc.

---

Thursday March 23

Euro area consumer confidence numbers.

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for last week. The market expects a decline to 240,000.

(845 a.m. ET) Fed chair Janet Yellen makes the opening remarks at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington, D.C.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for February. Consensus is for a 1.8 per cent rise to an annualized rate of 565,000.

Earnings include: Fiera Capital Corp., KB Home, Klondex Mines Ltd., and Torex Gold Resources Inc.

---

Friday March 24

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes are released across the globe, including in the U.S. France also releases fourth-quarter GDP numbers.

(830 a.m. ET) Canada consumer price index for February. The Street expects a rise of 2.4 per cent year over year.

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for February. Consensus is for a rise of 1.0 per cent from a month earlier.

Earnings include: Aura Minerals Inc., BRP Inc., K-Bro Linen Inc., and Power Corporation of Canada.

