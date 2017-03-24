A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday March 27

Bank of Japan's summary of opinions from March 15-16 meeting is released

Euro Area M3 money supply

Germany Lfo business climate

Earnings include: Canacol Energy Ltd.; Immunovaccine Inc.; Red Hat Inc.; Senvest Capital Inc.; Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.



Tuesday March 28

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for February. The Street projects $66.5-billion, down from $68.8-billion in January.

(9 a.m. ET) S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for January. Consensus projection is an increase of 0.7 per cent from December and 5.6-per-cent rise year over year.

(9:50 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks in Oshawa to Durham College, UOIT and Trent University Oshawa. Press conference follows at 11:10 a.m.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for March. Consensus is 113.6, down from 114.8 in February.

(12:50 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition Annual Conference in Washington on “Addressing Workforce Development Challenges in Low-Income Communities”

Also: Quebec budget

Earnings include: Alexco Resource Corp.; Carnival Corp.; Diversified Royalty Corp.; IHS Markit Ltd.; MAG Silver Corp.; McCormick & Company Inc.; Park Lawn Corp.; ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.; UrtheCast Corp.



Wednesday March 29

Japan retail sales

UK prime minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for February. The consensus estimate is an increase of 2.2 per cent from January.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

Earnings include: EXFO Inc.; Imperial Metals Corp.; Theratechnologies Inc.; Vermillion Inc.

Thursday March 30

Euro Area economic and consumer confidence

Germany consumer price index (CPI)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada industrial product price index and raw materials price index for February. The analyst estimates are increases of 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. jobless claims for week of March 25. Estimate is 245,000, a decline of 16,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP deflator for Q4. Consensus is annualized rate increases of 2.0 per cent for both.

Earnings include: China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd.; Dollarama Inc.; Erdene Resource Development Corp.

Friday March 31

Japan CPI, industrial production, household spending and jobs

China PMI

Euro Area CPI

Germany retail sales and unemployment

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada real GDP at basic prices for January. The consensus estimate is an increase of 0.3 per cent from December.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hours for January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for February. The consensus projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE price index for February. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from January and 1.7 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for March. Consensus is 97.6, up from 96.3 in February.

Earnings include: BlackBerry Ltd.

