A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday April 3

Japan manufacturing purchasing manager index (PMI) and Tankan large manufacturing index

China Caixin manufacturing PMI and markets closed

Euro Area manufacturing PMI, producer price index and jobless rate

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for March.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing, services and composite PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for March. The consensus projection is 57.0, down from 57.7 in February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for February. Consensus is an increase of 1.0 per cent from January.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q1

Also: Canada and U.S. auto sales for March

Earnings include: NovaGold Resources Inc.

==

Tuesday April 4

Euro Area retail sales

China markets closed

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade surplus for February. Consensus is $670-million, down from $807-million in January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for February. Consensus is $46-billion, down from $48.5-billion in previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for February. Consensus is an increase of 0.9 per cent from January.

Earnings include: Acuity Brands Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Hudson's Bay Co.; Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc.

==

Wednesday April 5

Japan services and composite PMI

Euro area services and composite PMI



(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP national employment report for March. Consensus is an increase of 189,000 jobs.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit services and composite PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM for March. Consensus is 57.0, down from 57.6 in February.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes released from March 14-15 meeting.

Earnings include: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.; Monsanto Co.; MTY Food Group Inc.; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Yum China Holdings Inc.

==

Thursday April 6

Japan consumer confidence index

China Caixin composite and services PMI and foreign reserves

Euro area retail PMI

Germany factory orders



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for February. The analyst estimate is an increase of 2.0 per cent from January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 1. Estimate is 245,000, a decline of 13,000 from the previous week.



Also: Chinese president Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet U.S. president Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago through Friday.

Earnings include: Cogeco Inc.; Constellation Brands Inc.; Sandvine Corp.

==

Friday April 7

Japan leading index

China foreign direct investment

Germany industrial production and trade surplus

European Union finance ministers meet in Malta (through Saturday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for March. Consensus is an increase of 3,200, or 0.00 per cent, from February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for March. Consensus is 6.7 per cent, up 0.1 per cent from February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for March. Estimate is an increase of 1.3 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for March. Consensus is an increase of 179,000 from February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unemployment rate for March. Consensus is 4.7 per cent, unchanged from previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly earnings for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from February and a 2.7-per-cent rise year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for February. Estimate is an increase of 0.4 per cent from previous month.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for February. Consensus is an increase of $12-billion from January.

Report Typo/Error