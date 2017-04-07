A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday April 10

Japan current account surplus

China foreign direct investment, aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and M2 money supply

G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy (through April 11)

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada housing starts for March. The consensus projection is an annualized rate increase of 0.9 per cent.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks at Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Earnings include: Orbite Technologies Inc.; Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

===

Tuesday April 11

Euro Area industrial production

Germany ZEW survey - expectations

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for February

Earnings include: Cogeco Communications Inc.; Corus Entertainment Inc.

===

Wednesday April 12

Japan machine orders, producer price index(PPI) and bank lending

China consumer price index, PPI and trade balance

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for March. The consensus is a decline of 0.3 per cent from February and a 4.0-per-cent rise year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement and monetary policy report. Press conference is scheduled to follow at 11:15 a.m.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for March.

Earnings include: Delta Air Lines Inc.; Dominion Diamond Corp.; Shaw Communications Inc.

====

Thursday April 13

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for February. Estimate is an increase of 0.2 per cent from January and 3.1 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for February. Estimates are a decline of 0.7 per cent and unchanged from January, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 8. Estimate is 245,000, a rise of 11,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for March. Consensus is unchanged from February and up 2.3 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for April (preliminary). Consensus is 96.5, down from 96.9 in March.

Earnings include: Citigroup Inc.; First Republic Bank; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; PNC Financial Services Group Inc.; Wells Fargo & Co.

=====

Friday April 14

Japan industrial production

Canada and U.S. markets closed (Good Friday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for March. Consensus is unchanged from February and up 2.6 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for March. Consensus is unchanged from February. Excluding autos, the projection is an increase of 0.2 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for February. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from January.

