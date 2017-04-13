A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday April 17

China real GDP, industrial production, retail sales and fixed assets investment

Markets closed in U.K., Euro zone, Australia

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. net treasury international capital (TIC) flows for February.

Earnings include: Celanese Corp.; Dish Network Corp.; M&T Bank Corp.; Netflix Inc.; People Corp.;

====

Tuesday April 18

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for March. The consensus projection is an annualized rate decline of 2.2 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for March. The consensus is an annualized rate rise of 3.0 per cent.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for March. The estimate is increase of 3.5 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively, year over year.

(9 a.m. ET) MLS Home Price Index for March. Estimate is an increase of 16.6 per cent year over year.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from February and 76.2 per cent, up 0.3 per cent from previous month, respectively.

(12:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks in Toronto.

Earnings include: Bank of America Corp.; Citrix Systems Inc.; Comerica Inc.; Goldman Sachs Group Inc.; Harley-Davidson Inc.; International Business Machines Corp.; Johnson & Johnson; Kinder Morgan Inc.; Lam Research Corp.; Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Prologis Inc.; Rogers Communications Inc.; Roxgold Inc.; United Continental Holdings Inc.; UnitedHealth Group Inc.; WW Grainger Inc.; Winpak Ltd.

====

Wednesday April 19

Euro Area consumer price index (CPI) and trade surplus

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status report.

(1 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins participates in IMF roundtable in Washington.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released.

Earnings include: ASML Holding; Abbott Labs; American Express Co.; Aphria Inc.; BlackRock Inc.; CSX Corp.; Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.; Genuine Parts Co.; Huntington Bancshares Inc.; Morgan Stanley; Mullen Group Ltd.; POSCO Daewoo Corp; Qualcomm Inc.; ShinhanFinancial Group Co Ltd.; TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.; U.S. Bancorp

====

Thursday April 20

Japan trade surplus and department store sales

Euro Area consumer confidence

Germany producer price index

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Washington (through Friday)

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 15.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for March. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from February.

Earnings include: Alliance Data Systems Corp.; American Airlines Group Inc.; BB&T Corp.; Bank of NY Mellon Corp.; Blackstone Group Inc.; Celestica Inc.; Citizens Financial Group Inc.; DR Horton Inc.; Danaher Corp.; E*TRADE Financial Corp.; Imax Corp.; KeyCorp; Mattel Inc.; Nucor Corp.; PPG Industries Inc.; Philip Morris International Inc.; Sherwin-Williams Co.; Travelers Companies Inc.; Unilever; Verizon Communications Inc.; Visa Inc.

=====

Friday April 21

Japan purchasing managers' index (PMI) and tertiary industry index

Euro Area PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada consumer price index for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from February and 1.8 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP by industry.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit PMI for April (preliminary).

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for March. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 1.3 per cent.

World Bank and IMG meet in Washington (through Sunday)

Earnings include: General Electric Co.; Honeywell International Inc.; Kansas City Southern; NextEra Energy Inc.; Rockwell Collins Inc.; Schlumberger NV; Stanley Black & Decker Inc.; SunTrust Banks Inc.

