Monday May 1

Japan manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

Markets closed in China, U.K. and Euro zone

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for March. The consensus projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent from February, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Index [personal consumption expenditures] for March. The Street expects a decline of 0.1 per cent from February and a rise of 1.6 per cent year over year.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing PMI for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for April. The consensus is 56.5, down from 57.2 in March.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for March. The Street expects a rise of 0.4 per cent from the previous month.

Earnings include: 5N Plus Inc.; Aecon Group Inc.; Agrium Inc.; Argonaut Gold Inc.; Capital Power Corp.; Cardinal Health Inc.; Carribean Utilities Co.; Centerra Gold Inc.; Copper Mountain Mining Corp.; Dream Industrial REIT; Edison International; Firm Capital Mortgage Invest Corp.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Martinrea International Inc.; Newfoundland Capital Corp.; North American Energy Partners Inc.; Pure Technologies Ltd.; Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.; Russel Metals Inc.; Tembec Inc.; Wajax Corp.; Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.

Tuesday May 2

Japan services and composite PMI

China manufacturing PMI

Euro zone manufacturing PMI and jobless rate

Canada auto sales for April

U.S. Ward's Total Vehicle Sales for April.

U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins

Earnings include: A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund; Alacer Gold Corp.; Altria Group Inc.; Amerigo Resources Ltd.; Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; Apple Inc.; Athabasca Oil Corp.; Ballard Power Systems Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Co.; Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund; Cardinal Energy Ltd.; Cineplex Inc.; ConocoPhillips Co.; Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd.; Cummins Inc.; Denison Mines Corp.; Devon Energy Corp.; Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd.; Dream Global REIT; goeasy Ltd.; Endeavour Mining Corp.; Enerflex Ltd.; Energy Transfer Partners LP; Enterprise Products Partners LP; Essential Energy Services Ltd.; Fortis Inc.; Genworth MI Canada Inc.; Gilead Sciences Inc.; Golden Star Resources Ltd.; Gran Tierra Energy Inc.; Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.; Horizon North Logistics Inc.; InterRent REIT; Kinaxis Inc.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Lucara Diamond Corp.; MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd.; Mastercard Inc.; Merck & Co. Inc.; Mondelez International Inc.; Mylan NV; NeuLion Inc.; Norbord Inc.; Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.; Pacific Gas & Electric Co.; Paramount Resources Ltd.; Parkland Fuel Corp.; Pengrowth Energy Corp.; Pfizer Inc.; Primero Mining Corp.; Secure Energy Services Inc.; Shopify Inc.; Tahoe Resources Inc.; The Keg Royalties Income Fund; Tourmaline Oil Corp.; Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.; WestJet Airlines Ltd.; ZCL Composites Inc.

Wednesday May 3

Japan markets closed

Euro zone real GDP and Producer Price Index

Germany unemployment

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for April. Consensus is an increase of 175,000 jobs from March.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. services and composite PMI for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM for April.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement.

Earnings include: Automatic Data Processing Inc.; American International Group Inc.; ARC Resources Ltd.; Acadian Timber Corp.; Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.; Ag Growth International Inc.; Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.; Allied Properties REIT; Allstate Corp.; Altus Group Ltd.; BNK Petroleum Inc.; BlackPearl Resources Inc.; Bonavista Energy Corp.; Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners; CCL Industries Inc.; CGI Group Inc.; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.; Canyon Services Group Inc.; Cara Operations Ltd.; Cascades Inc.; Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Conifex Timber Inc.; Cott Corp.; Crew Energy Inc.; Dalradian Resources Inc.; Delphi Automotive plc; Dream Office REIT; Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.; EcoSynthetix Inc.; Endeavour Silver Corp.; Epsilon Energy Ltd.; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Facebook Inc.; Great Panther Silver Ltd.; Halogen Software Inc.; Home Capital Group Inc.; HudBay Minerals Inc.; Humana Inc.; Intercontinental Exchange Inc.; Intact Financial Corp.; KP Tissue Inc.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Loblaw Companies Ltd.; Manulife Financial Corp.; McEwen Mining Inc.; MetLife Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV; New Look Vision Group Inc.; North American Palladium Ltd.; Novadaq Technologies Inc.; Novelion Therapeutics Inc.; Partners REIT; Points International Ltd.; Prudential Financial Inc.; Resolute Forest Products Inc.; Reynolds American Inc.; Rogers Sugar Inc.; Sandstorm Gold Ltd.; Sierra Wireless Inc.; Tesla Inc.; Time Warner Inc.; Torstar Corp.; Trican Well Service Ltd.; Trilogy Energy Corp.; Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.; Uranium Participation Corp.; Veresen Inc.; Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.; Western Forest Products Inc.; Whitecap Resources Inc.; Xtreme Drilling Corp.; Yamana Gold Inc.; Yum! Brands Inc.

Thursday May 4

China services and composite PMI

Euro zone services and composite PMI and retail sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade deficit for March. Estimate is $800-billion, down from $972-billion in previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 29. Estimate is 246,000, a decline of 11,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity for Q1. The Street expects the result to be unchanged on an annualized rate basis.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for March. Consensus is $44.9-billion, up from $43.6-billion in February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from the previous month.

(4:10 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks to CanCham Mexico and Club de industriales in Mexico City

Earnings include: Activision Blizzard Inc.; Ambev SA DRC; Anheuser Busch Inbev SA NV; Atlantic Power Corp.; Autocanada Inc.; Baytex Energy Corp.; Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; Boralex Inc.; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP; Canadian REIT; Chartwell Retirement Residences; Consolidated Edison Inc.; Dominion Resources Inc.; Dorel Industries Inc.; Energy Fuels Inc.; Great-West Lifeco Inc.; Husky Energy Inc.; Hydro One Ltd.; Killam Properties Inc.; Mitel Networks Corp.; Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust; Occidental Petroleum Corp.; OneREIT; PHX Energy Services Corp.; Pembina Pipeline Corp.; Penn West Petroleum Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Richmont Mines Inc.; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.; Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.; Seven Generations Energy Ltd.; Slate Retail REIT; Timbercreek Financial Corp.; Tree Island Steel Ltd.; Viacom Inc.; Zoetis Inc.

Friday May 5

Euro zone retail PMI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for April. Estimate is a net increase of 10,000 jobs, or 0.1 per cent, from March with the unemployment rate remaining at 6.7 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for April. Estimate is a rise of 1.1 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April. The Street expects a rise of 193,000 jobs from March with an unemployment rate of 4.6 per cent, up from 4.5 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly wages for April. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from March and 2.7 per cent year over year.

(1:30 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed chair Janet Yellen speaks at Brown University in Providence, RI on “125 Years of Women’s Participation in the Economy”

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for April.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for March. Consensus is an increase of $15-billion from February.

Earnings include: Air Canada; Brookfield Property Partners LP; Cigna Corp.; Cognizant Technology Solutions; Enerplus Corp.; IGM Financial Inc.; Imperial Oil Ltd.; Supremex Inc.;TransAlta Corp.; TransCanada Corp.; Vermilion Energy Inc.; Welltower Inc.

