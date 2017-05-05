A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market's attention in the week ahead.



Monday May 8

China foreign reserves, foreign direct investment and trade surplus

Japan consumer confidence index

Germany factory orders

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canada housing starts for April. The consensus projection is an annualized rate decline of 13.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Labor Market Conditions Index for April.

Earnings include: Absolute Software Corp.; AirBoss of America Corp.; Alaris Royalty Corp.; Alterra Power Corp.; Artis REIT; Avigilon Corp.; BTB REIT; CT Real Estate Investment Trust; Chinook Energy Inc.; Dream Unlimited Corp.; Ensign Energy Services Inc.; Exchange Income Corp.; FP Newspapers Inc.; First Majestic Silver Corp.; Gibson Energy Inc.; Great Canadian Gaming Corp.; IBI Group Inc.; Immunovaccine Inc.; Information Services Corp.; Inter Pipeline Ltd.; Intertape Polymer Inc.; Journey Energy Inc.; Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd.; Mainstreet Equity Corp.; Milestone Apartments REIT; Morguard Corp.; Morneau Shepell Inc.; Newalta Corp.; Open Text Corp.; Parex Resources Inc.; Pason Systems Inc.; Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.; Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.; Raging River Exploration Inc.; Redknee Solutions Inc.; Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.; Sysco Corp.; Trilogy Energy Corp.; Trinidad Drilling Ltd.; Tyson Foods Inc.; WSP Global Inc.; Yellow Pages Ltd.

---

Tuesday May 9

Germany industrial production and trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for March. The estimate is a rise of 1.0 per cent from February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for March (final). The analyst estimate is a decline of 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for March.

Also: B.C. provincial election

Earnings include: AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.; AcuityAds Holdings Inc.; Agellan Commercial REIT; Alexco Resource Corp.; Allergan Plc; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.; BSM Technologies Inc.; Banro Corp.; Birchcliff Energy Ltd.; Bird Construction Inc.; Bonterra Energy Corp.; Callidus Capital Corp.; Canadian Apartment Properties REIT; Canadian Solar Inc.; Centric Health Corp.; Cervus Equipment Corp.; Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund; Delphi Energy Corp.; Discovery Communications Inc.; E-L Financial Corporation Ltd.; Endeavour Mining Corp.; Extendicare Inc.; First Capital Realty Inc.; Franco-Nevada Corp.; Gear Energy; George Weston Ltd.; Granite Real Estate Investment Trust; HNZ Group Inc.; High Liner Foods Inc.; IAMGold Corp.; Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.; Jaguar Mining Inc.; Kelt Exploration Ltd.; Keyera Corp.; Liberty Media; MCAN Mortgage Corp.; Magellan Aerospace Corp.; Mandalay Resources Corp.; Melcor Developments Ltd.; Merus Labs International Inc.; Napec Inc.; NeuLion Inc.; Northern Blizzard Resources Inc.; Northland Power Inc.; Northview Apartment REIT; NuVista Energy Ltd.; Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.; Polaris Infrastructure Inc.; SEMAFO Inc.; Sienna Senior Living Inc.; Silver Wheaton Corp.; Slate Office REIT; Spartan Energy Corp.; Spin Master Corp.; Stornoway Diamond Corp.; Student Transportation Inc.; Summit Industrial Income REIT; Sun Life Financial Inc.; Surge Energy Inc.; TMX Group Ltd.; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.; Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.; The Westaim Corp.; Trevali Mining Corp.; Tricon Capital Group Inc.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.;

---

Wednesday May 10

Japan leading index

China consumer price index (CPI), producer price index (PPI), aggregate yuan financing, new yuan loans and money supply

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for April. The consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from March and a 3.5-per-cent increase year over year.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget surplus for April.

Earnings include: Aimia Inc.; Alamos Gold Inc.; American Hotel Income Properties LP; Americas Silver Corp.; Aritzia Inc.; BMTC Group Inc.; Calian Technologies Ltd.; Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.; Element Fleet Management Corp.; Excellon Resources Inc.; Fiera Capital Corp.; Finning International Inc.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; GDI Integrated; Gamehost Inc.; Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Guardian Capital Group Ltd.; High Arctic Energy Services Inc.; InPlay Oil Inc.; Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.; Katanga Mining Ltd.; Linamar Corp.; Maxim Power Corp.; Medical Facilities Corp.; Mogo Finance Technology Inc.; Mylan Inc.; Napec Inc.; New Flyer Industries Inc.; Northwest Healthcare Prop REIT; Pollard Banknote Ltd.; Premium Brands Holdings Corp.; Pretium Resources Inc.; ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.; Pure Industrial REIT; RMP Energy Inc.; Smart REIT; Snap Inc.; Spectral Med Inc.; Street Capital Group Inc.; SunOpta Inc.; Symantec Corp.; TSO3 Inc.; Taseko Mines Ltd.; Timmins Gold Corp.; Torex Gold Resources Inc.; Total Energy Services Inc.; TransGlobe Energy Corp.; Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.; Vecima Networks Inc.; WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust; Westport Fuel Systems Inc.; Yangarra Resources Ltd.

---

Thursday May 11

Japan current account surplus and bank lending

Bank of England monetary policy announcement. Governor Mark Carney's press conference to follow.

ECB economic bulletin

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for March. Estimate is a rise of 0.3 per cent from February and 3.4 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 6. Estimate is 245,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for April. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from the previous month and 2.2 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the projections are increases of 0.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Also: G7 Finance Ministers meet in Italy through May 13

Earnings include: Africa Oil Corp.; Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.; Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust; Boardwalk REIT; Bombardier Inc.; CI Financial Corp.; Canadian Tire Corp.; Cardiome Pharma Corp.; China Gold International Resources; Chorus Aviation Inc.; Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust; Concordia Healthcare Corp.; ECN Capital Corp.; Electrovaya Inc.; Emera Inc.; Enbridge Inc.; Enercare Inc.; Equitable Group Inc.; Etrion Corp.; GoGold Resources Inc.; IAG Inc.; Lassonde Industries Inc.; Leon's Furniture Ltd.; Lydian International Ltd.; MEG Energy Corp.; Magna International Inc.; Marathon Gold Corp.; Orbite Technologies Inc.; Pacific Exploration and Production Corp.; Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.; Power Financial Corp.; Quebecor Inc.; Sierra Metals Inc.; Sprott Inc.; Stantec Inc.; TerraVest Capital Inc.; Trilogy International Partners Inc.; True North Commercial REIT; Valener Inc.

---

Friday May 12

Euro zone industrial production

Germany CPI and real GDP

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for March. Estimate is an increase of 6.7 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for April. The consensus projection is an increase of 0.2 per cent from March and 2.3 per cent year over year. Excluding food and energy, the Street expects increases of 0.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for April. Consensus is a rise of 0.6 per cent from March. Excluding automobiles, a 0.5-per-cent increase is expected.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from the previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May (preliminary). The Street expects 97.0, unchanged from April.

Earnings include: Asanko Gold Inc.; Hydrogenics Corp.; JC Penney Company Inc Holding; K-Bro Linen Inc.; KB Financial Group Inc.; Onex Corp.; Plaza Retail REIT; Power Corp.; Premier Gold Mines Ltd.; Riocan REIT

