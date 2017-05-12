Monday May 15

Japan producer price index (PPI)

China foreign direct investment, industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new motor vehicle sales for March. Estimate is a rise of 6.7 per cent year over year.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada existing home sales and average prices for April. Estimates are increases of 1.0 per cent and 10.9 per cent year over year, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada MLS Home Price Index for April. Estimate is a rise of 19.5 per cent from previous year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for May.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. new Treasury International Capital flows for March.

Earnings include: Cargojet Inc.; Clearwater Seafoods Inc.; DHX Media Ltd.; Fortress Paper Ltd.; H&R REIT; Inovalis REIT; Ithaca Energy Inc.; Lundin Gold Inc.; Mosaic Capital Corp.; OneREIT; Penn West Petroleum Ltd.; Roxgold Inc.; Seabridge Gold Inc.; Storm Resources Ltd.; Strategic Oil and Gas Ltd.;

===

Tuesday May 16

Japan tertiary industry index and department store sales

Euro zone real GDP and trade surplus

Germany ZEW Survey

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for April. Consensus estimate is an annualized rate increase of 3.7 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for April. Estimate is an annualized rate rise of 0.3 per cent.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for April. Consensus projections are an increase of 0.4 per cent from March and 76.4 per cent, up from 76.1 per cent from March, respectively.

Earnings include: Corsa Coal Corp.; Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.; Home Depot Inc.; Staples Inc.; TJX Companies Inc.; Urban Outfitters Inc.

===

Wednesday May 17

Japan machine orders and industrial production

Euro zone consumer price index (CPI)

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada manufacturing sales and new orders for March. Estimates are increases of 1.5 per cent and 0.5 per cent from February, respectively.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

Earnings include: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Input Capital Corp.; Just Energy Group Inc.; L Brands Inc.; Velan Inc.;

===

Thursday May 18

Japan real GDP

ECB minutes from Apr. 27 meeting are released

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada international securities transactions for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 13. Estimate is 240,000, up 4,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for April. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from March.

Earnings include: Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.; Applied Materials Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; McKesson Corp.; Ralph Lauren Corp.; Salesforce.com Inc.; Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

===

Friday May 19

Euro zone consumer confidence

Germany PPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada CPI for April. Consensus projection is a rise of 0.6 per cent from March and 1.8 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada retail sales for March. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from February. Excluding automobiles, the projection is a 0.2-per-cent increase.

Report Typo/Error