The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after oil prices hit their lowest level since November following data which showed U.S. crude inventories had risen faster than expected.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.20 per cent to $47.66 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.24 per cent to $50.33. Oil is one of Canada’s leading exports.

At 9:23 a.m. ET (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3382 to the greenback, or 74.73 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada’s official close on Tuesday of $1.3359, or 74.86 U.S. cents.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3348, while its weakest level was $1.3409.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.78 per cent and the benchmark 10-year rising 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.682 per cent.

Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau will give an update on the country’s fiscal deficit and is expected to flesh out plans to stimulate economic growth when he releases the federal government’s budget later on Wednesday.

Canada’s inflation report for February is due on Friday.

