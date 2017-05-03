Copper tumbled 3.5 per cent on Wednesday after hitting a three-week high in the previous session, as supply fears were eased by a large rise in stocks and worries over Chinese demand pulled down prices of steel and iron ore.

Other base metals also fell, while nickel was pushed lower after Philippine lawmakers blocked the appointment of an environment secretary who had called for mine closures.

“Once again copper is failing to hold (gains), with investors looking to renewed weakness in iron ore and steel and concerns that Chinese demand may not be as strong as expected,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

LME COPPER: Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 3.5 per cent at $5,600 a tonne, on course for its biggest fall since September 2015. On Tuesday it had touched $5,820, its highest since April 10.

COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant inventories available for delivery at LME-registered warehouses increased by 38,950 tonnes, or 32 per cent, to 160,200 tonnes, the highest since mid-April.

COPPER SPECULATORS: Funds’ net long position rose to 55,899 lots on Friday from 52,365 lots the previous week, LME data showed.

CHINA: Major Chinese banks raised interest rates on housing loans, while Chinese stocks fell and a recovery in iron ore and steel futures faltered.

DOLLAR: The dollar rose, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement later on Wednesday.

NICKEL PHILIPPINES: LME Nickel closed down 3 per cent at $9,230 a tonne after lawmakers rejected the appointment of Regina Lopez as Philippine Environment Secretary. She had spearheaded a crackdown on the country’s mines.

LEAD STOCKS: Traders were watching a large position holding more than 90 per cent of warrants. Canceled warrants – material earmarked for delivery and so not available to the market – rose to more than half of total inventories.

TIN STOCKS: Inventories at LME-approved warehouses fell to 2,265 tonnes, the lowest since 1989. Of these, 1,825 tonnes were on-warrant and available to the market.

SPREADS: The premium, or backwardation, for cash lead over the three-month contract eased to $12 from $34.50 a tonne on Friday, while the premium for cash tin fell to $55.90 from $86.10 on Friday. Lower premiums signal greater availability of metal.

ALUMINIUM POLL: A global surplus will fall sharply this year due to an environmental crackdown in top producer China and move to a deficit in 2018, although the market has largely priced in the impact, a Reuters poll showed.

PRICES: Zinc finished down 3 per cent at $2,575 a tonne, while lead ended 2.1 per cent lower at $2,202 and tin slipped 0.3 per cent to $19,895. Aluminum closed 0.3 per cent down at $1,924.

