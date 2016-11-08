Global markets were thrown into disarray as early results from the U.S. election raised the possibility that Donald Trump may prevail over Hillary Clinton in the race for the presidency, shocking traders who had focused on polls in recent days showing the opposite.

Dow futures were down more than 700 points, or 4.1 per cent, shortly past 10 p.m. (ET). The loonie was down a full cent, at 74.27 cents (U.S.). Meanwhile, the Mexican peso dropped to a record; the currency slid as much as 8.9 percent to as weak as 20.1504 per dollar. The peso has been a barometer for the U.S. presidential race, rallying during the campaign when Clinton advanced and falling when Trump gained ground on the polls.

Across the globe, panicked traders rushed to unwind bets they piled into over the last two days amid predictions Clinton would sweep to an easy victory. Futures on the S&P 500 erased all of a 2.6 percent rally from Monday and Tuesday that had stood as the third-biggest advance ever in the run-up to election day. Mexico’s peso -- a barometer for investors’ perceptions of the American vote -- plunged by the most in eight years, while safe-haven demand pushed the yen and gold up by more than 2 percent. Yields on 10-year Treasuries slid to a two-week low.

“It’s quite scary,” said Nader Naeimi, the Sydney-based head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., which manages about $125 billion. “The slightest move towards Trump moved the market very quickly. The slightest change in the odds is amplifying market moves and this just shows there’s a lot at stake. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet; at the end of the day we still don’t know the winner.”

A Trump victory, buttressed by electoral gains from Florida to North Carolina, had been portrayed by analysts as having the potential to unhinge markets that had banked on a continuation of policies that coincided with the second-longest bull market in S&P 500 history. In the market’s last major political shock, Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, the S&P 500 dropped 5.3 percent in two days.

Most polls showed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump going into the vote and the first four states to be called were in line with forecasts. At stake is leadership of the world’s largest economy at a time when America is divided over immigration, trade and the country’s role in the wider world. Websites that take bets on the presidential victor had put the Democrat’s odds of winning at 80 percent or more prior to the election.

About 7 million e-minis contracts on the S&P 500 expiring in December have changed hands since the futures market started trading at 6 p.m. New York time, 22 times the average volume at this time of the day over the past month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“Trump is getting a greater portion of the results than the polls showed going into tonight,” said Chad Morganlander, a money manager at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. in Florham Park, New Jersey, where he helps oversee about $172 billion. “This is going to be a long night and investors should be prepared for a tremendous amount of market instability over the next several hours.”

Declines in futures the night of the Brexit vote triggered the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s limit down price curbs. The rules come into effect when S&P 500 contracts decline 5 percent from a reference price that is calculated in the last 30 seconds of trading on the previous day.

E-mini futures on the benchmark gauge settled Tuesday at 2,135.12, implying a trigger at around 2,029. The curb means the contract cannot trade at a lower price for the remainder of the overnight session.

“With its performance on Monday, the market made it clear it wants to see Hillary win the race, and any indication throughout the night that it’s going the other way is going to put pressure on the market,” said Walter Todd, who oversees about $1.1 billion as chief investment officer for Greenwood Capital Associates LLC in South Carolina. “That’s what we’re seeing right now. There are a lot of variables still out there, and it’s going to be volatile over the next several hours as the results continue to come in.”

The stock market has shown itself more comfortable with the Democrat taking over the White House as Trump is considered less predictable as his policy positions have not been consistent during the race. Traders are especially on edge after the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union was largely not predicted by polls and betting markets.

“Everything thing we’ve been reading suggested you’d see a Clinton win and that Republicans take take control of the House. Every incremental vote that makes that outcome more difficult, that’s a vote towards a lower market,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, which oversees $900 million. “As the race looks more competitive, that’s going to weigh on equity prices as we head into tomorrow.”

The S&P 500 Index advanced 0.4 percent Tuesday to cap its biggest two-day rally since June. The index sits at the highest in two weeks after rebounding from a nine-day rout that was the longest slump in 36 years.

Investors are also closely watching almost a dozen Senate races, which could decide which party has the power to set the chamber’s agenda. Republicans scored a key victory, with Marco Rubio of Florida winning re-election as expected. But Democrats gained a seat in Illinois as Representative Tammy Duckworth defeated incumbent Mark Kirk, according to media projections. Republican Rob Portman of Ohio cruised to re-election in a race that was once expected to be close. The House of Representatives remained under Republican control.

Final voter polls taken before voting began Tuesday showed Democrat Hillary Clinton with a narrow lead over Republican Donald Trump. The two have spent the past days campaigning in key states as polls showed the race had tightened. State-by-state surveys indicate a narrow lead for the Democratic candidate, while websites that take bets on the presidential victor show her odds of winning the White House are generally about 80 percent.

VIX contracts show investors are expecting a post-election, single-day move of 2.2 percent for the S&P 500, according to Pravit Chintawongvanich, head derivatives strategist at Macro Risk Advisors in New York. The anticipated move is wider than the roughly 1.5 percent historical average dating back to 1968.

Bond speculators predict that a Clinton victory would clear the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its next meeting in December, while a Trump win could roil markets and make it more difficult for the central bank to tighten.

The market-implied chance of a December move climbed to 86 percent, based on U.S. overnight indexed swaps that trade 24 hours a day. The OIS-derived probability tends to be a few percentage points lower compared to calculations based on fed funds futures, which stop trading around 5 p.m. New York time.

Regardless of how equity prices react on Nov. 9, next-day moves in the S&P 500 are useless in telling what comes after, as gains or losses over the first 24 hours predict the market’s direction 12 months later less than half the time.

In the 22 elections going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen 15 times the day after polls close, for an average loss of 1.8 percent. Stocks reversed course and moved higher over the next 12 months in nine of those instances, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

