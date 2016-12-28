U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with investors hoping that gains in technology and financial stocks would nudge the Dow Jones Industrial Average beyond 20,000, a level it has never breached.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.05 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 19,976.09, the S&P 500 was up 2.23 points, or 0.098286 per cent, at 2,271.11 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.93 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 5,497.38.

The blue-chip index came within 20 points of the psychological milestone on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology stocks, which also pushed the Nasdaq to a record high.

However, with year-end celebrations around the corner, trading volumes are likely to remain light.

U.S. equities have been riding a post-election rally, feeding on optimism that Donald Trump’s policies would be business friendly, especially to banks and industrials. The rally has also been supported by a spate of strong economic data.

“Even in quiet times, crowd behavior often rules and many investors are looking forward to the new year,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, NJ.

“There is still excitement about the bag of surprises that Donald Trump will bring.”

The Dow, which has gained the most among the three major Wall Street indexes from the Trump rally, is on track to have its best yearly gains since 2013. The S&P 500 is set to register a double-digit rise this year, compared with a 0.7-per-cent decline in 2015.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.44 per cent and is on track for its best day since Dec. 15 after strong consumer confidence data on Tuesday lifted sentiment.

Canadian stocks were higher on Wednesday as markets reopened after a long Christmas break.

The S&P TSX index was up 0.39 per cent, or 60.15 points, to 15,388.30 in early trading.

Canada’s main stock index slipped on Friday, ending a six-day rising streak as losses among energy and financial stocks outweighed gains for gold miners.

Oil prices edged up for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, close to their peaks since mid-2015, with the market awaiting evidence of OPEC supply reductions in the new year.

International Brent crude futures were up 12 cents at $56.21 a barrel. Brent hit $57.89 on Dec. 12, its highest since July 2015.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were up 7 cents at $53.97 per barrel, not far from the year’s high of $54.51 reached on Dec. 12.

Oil prices have gained 25 percent since mid-November, helped by expectations for OPEC’s supply cut and solid U.S. economic figures that have also bolstered equity prices.

Trading is expected to remain thin this week ahead of the New Year holiday.

The market is taking a wait-and-see approach to the official start of the landmark deal reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and several non-OPEC members to reduce their output. The deal is set to kick in from Jan. 1.

