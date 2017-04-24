Global equity markets rallied on Monday to send a gauge of world stock indexes to a record high, while the euro briefly jumped to a five-month peak against the U.S. dollar as the first round of an election in France went to the market’s preferred candidate.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting and qualifying for a May 7 runoff alongside far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

The victory for the pro-European Union centrist Macron sent MSCI’s gauge of stock indexes across the globe to a record high of 453.38.

The blue chip euro zone STOXX 50 index surged 4 per cent, its best day in nearly two years, while France’s CAC40 jumped 4.1 per cent, its biggest daily percentage gain in almost five years.

Investors were concerned a victory for Le Pen could put France on the path taken by Britain to leave the European Union.

“The biggest thing was you got confirmation that polling can actually be somewhat accurate, so you can actually make a prediction on probabilities of events and you can allocate assets and you don’t get this big surprise,” said Thomas Hainlin, global investment strategist at Ascent Private Capital Management in Minneapolis.

“So you just get this big relief rally.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.7 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 20,768.46, the S&P 500 gained 24.65 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 2,373.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.73 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 5,980.25.

In Toronto, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 142.7 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 15,757.20 at 2:03 p.m. ET.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.20 per cent, its best day in 10 months, and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.49 per cent.

The euro pared earlier gains, but was still up more than 1 per cent against the dollar and nearly 2 per cent higher against the yen.

There was also an unwinding of safe-haven trades.

Shorter-term German bonds saw their biggest sell-off since the end of 2015 as investors piled back into French as well as Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Greek debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price to yield 2.2695 percent, from 2.236 percent late on Friday.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.65 per cent versus the greenback to 109.79 per dollar. Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge, the VIX volatility index, plunged the most since November.

Spot gold dropped 0.7 per cent to $1,275.56 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.88 percent to $1,277.70 an ounce.

Meanwhile, investors are gearing up for the busiest week for corporate results in at least a decade on Wall Street, with more than 190 S&P 500 companies, including heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft, due to report.

Asia also saw a risk rally. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.61 percent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.37 percent.

Oil prices slipped nearly 1 per cent on Monday, extending last week’s decline, on lack of confirmation that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017 and as Russia indicated it can lift output if the deal on curbs lapses.

Russian oil output could climb to its highest rate in 30 years if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers do not extend a six-month supply reduction deal beyond June 30, according to comments by Russian officials and details of investment plans released by oil firms.

“We think an extension is highly likely, with a growing OPEC consensus in support of that policy, but the market seems to be attributing last week’s decline to the lack of a firm agreement,” Tim Evans, Citi Futures’ energy futures specialist, said in a note.

“In our view, the drop had more to do with correcting the prior excess optimism and speculative excess, than with any shift in the underlying fundamental scenario, but those requiring a fundamental explanation ... will focus on OPEC or U.S. production growth instead.”

Last week, prices plummeted about 7 per cent partly on signs that rising U.S. shale production offset efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of the year.

Brent crude futures fell 34 cents to $51.62 per barrel after hitting a session high of $52.57 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures dropped 39 cents to $49.23 a barrel, after reaching a high of $50.22 a barrel earlier in the day.

“From a technical perspective, the June WTI contract has now broken another key Fibonacci level, specifically the 61.8 percent retracement of the rally from March 22 to April 12,” said David Thompson, executive vice-president at Powerhouse, an energy-specialized commodities broker in Washington.

“In addition we are close to breaking a long-term uptrend line that has been in force since early August of last year.”

Traders and brokers also noted that crude markets were lower despite a relief rally over the French election, with the U.S. dollar noticeably weaker. This reflects the prevailing bearish market sentiment, they said.

U.S. gasoline futures fell about 1.2 per cent, leading the energy complex lower, as refiners ramp up production after seasonal maintenance and on demand worries, traders said.

Rising U.S. drilling and production has dampened any oil price rally. Investors cut bullish bets on rising ICE Brent crude futures and options by 9,811 contracts to 427,433 lots in the week to April 18.

In the week to April 21, U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 14th week in a row, to 688 rigs, extending an 11-month recovery that is expected to boost U.S. shale production in May by the biggest monthly increase in more than two years.

U.S. crude production is at 9.3 million bpd, up almost 10 per cent since mid-2016, approaching the level of OPEC’s top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Report Typo/Error