Global stocks and the U.S, dollar posted their biggest gains in weeks on Monday after the FBI said it stood by a recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Hillary Clinton.

The news lifted a cloud over the Democrat’s presidential campaign two days before the U.S. election and put Wall Street firmly on track to snap a nine-day losing streak - its longest in more than 35 years.

Canadian stocks followed the trend higher, with the S&P TSX index up 91.04 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 14,600.29 shortly after open.

Canada’s benchmark stock index closed at its lowest in six weeks on Friday due to declines in energy and banking shares, pressured by lower oil prices and an uncertain U.S. interest rate and political environment.

The FBI set shockwaves through the presidential race late last month when it said it would review newly found emails sent by Ms. Clinton using a private server during her tenure as secretary of state.

The Bureau said on Sunday that its review gave it no reason to change its July finding that Clinton was not guilty of criminal wrongdoing.

The news lifted the cloud over Ms. Clinton’s campaign, with at least three polls showing she was in the lead over Republican Donald Trump.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll showed 47 per cent of 1,763 likely U.S. voters backing Clinton and 43 percent supporting Trump. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Investors have tended to see Ms. Clinton as a more status quo candidate and expect her victory to clear the path for a U.S. interest rate hike next month. On the other hand, Trump’s stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration has unnerved the market.

Markets across the globe rose following the latest announcement from the FBI. The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, was down nearly 12 per cent, on pace for its biggest one-day fall since Sept. 21.

“Investors are reacting this morning to moving the email controversy to the sidelines, but still looking at a race that is too close to call, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

“It’s a market that is going to scrape back some losses we’ve seen over the last nine days and shift into stall mode at some point in time.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 206.75 points, or 1.16 per cent, at 18,095.03.

The S&P 500 was up 24.17 points, or 1.16 per cent, at 2,109.35.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 83.63 points, or 1.66 per cent, at 5,130.00.

Up to Friday’s close, U.S. stocks had fallen for nine straight days, their longest losing streak in more than 35 years, since the FBI said it was reviewing the newly found emails.

Asian stocks excluding Japan rose 0.8 per cent, European stocks were up almost 1.5 per cent.

Many of the safe-haven assets that had performed so strongly last week when polls showed Mr. Trump closing the gap turned the other way. Gold, bonds and the Swiss franc all fell on Monday.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares rose 1.5 per cent , the strongest rally in seven weeks, with a 2.5-per-cent rise in financials leading the way. Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up 1.6 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.8 percent, its biggest rise in three weeks. Japanese shares rose 1.2 per cent, the biggest rise in seven weeks.

One of the biggest winners was the Mexican peso, which has acted as something of a bellwether of sentiment as Trump’s proposed policies are considered deeply negative for the country. It rose almost 2 per cent to a 1-1/2 week high of 18.70 per dollar.

Investors had been unnerved by signs of a tightening presidential race.

Mr. Trump’s stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration has unnerved financial markets, while Ms. Clinton is seen as the status quo candidate.

Gold, which also rose every day last week to a one-month high above $1,300 an ounce, fell 1.3 percent, its biggest drop in over a month, to $1,282.

The latest election news also allowed investors to shift some of their focus back to U.S. economic fundamentals, and the likelihood of an interest rate hike next month after a government report on Friday showed solid jobs gains and a rise in wages in October.

Bond prices retreated as risk appetite surged across the board. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up 3 basis points at 1.82 per cent, benchmark euro zone yields were up 2 basis points at 0.15 per cent and UK yields were up 3 basis points at 1.16 per cent .

Bond yields were off earlier highs though. Although markets cheered the prospect of a Clinton win, they still carry scars from getting Britain’s referendum on leaving the European Union membership so wrong in June.

“Markets are edging towards Clinton largely because of polling and we saw in the Brexit referendum how wrong that can be,” said Luke Hickmore, senior fixed income fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

“The memory of that referendum should loom large in investors’ memories because so much of the polling was wrong then.”

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar jumped 1.2 per cent against the yen to 104.35 yen, its biggest rise in a month, while the euro dropped 0.7 per cent to $1.1060 .

The Swiss franc fell around 1 per cent against the dollar to 0.98 per dollar, its biggest fall since late August.

Oil prices rose, with traders citing opportunistic buying following sharp declines in the previous week on weak fundamentals.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $46.22 per barrel, up 1.4 per cent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1.7 per cent at $44.80 a barrel.

