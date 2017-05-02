The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to a fresh 14-month low against its U.S. counterpart as stop loss orders were triggered, extending recent pressure on the currency amid a more uncertain trade outlook and lower oil prices.

“This is simply a move to try and wipe out stops ahead of the day really getting rolling,” said Brad Schruder, director of corporate sales and structuring at BMO Capital Markets.

“This is a lay up trade right now to sell Canada almost across the board.”

The pullback in oil prices below $50 a barrel, domestic mortgage market concerns and an uncertain outlook for the North American Free Trade agreement have weighed on the loonie recently, while the market is also bracing for a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady at its meeting this week as it pauses to parse more economic data but may hint it is on track for an increase in June.

In contrast, the Bank of Canada has signaled it is in no hurry to raise interest rates.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.10 per cent at $48.79 a barrel despite news of lower production by Russia and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

At 9:20 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3709 to the greenback, or 72.94 U.S. cents, weaker than Monday’s close of $1.3681, or 73.09 U.S. cents, according to Reuters data.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3651, while it touched its weakest since February 2016 at $1.3712.

Strong commodity prices mean the value of Canadian goods exports will jump 6 per cent in 2017 after a drop last year, Canada’s export credit agency said, playing down possible disruption to NAFTA.

Canadian government bond prices were little changed across the yield curve. The two-year edged up 1 cent to yield 0.715 per cent, while the 10-year also rose 1 cent to yield 1.576 per cent.

The spread between the 2-year yield and the 10-year yields widened by 0.4 of a basis point to 86.1 basis points, its widest since March 31.

Canada’s trade report for March is due on Thursday, and the April employment report is due on Friday.

