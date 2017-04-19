Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Market Updates

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

(Mark Blin/Reute)
(Mark Blin/Reute)

Loonie near two-week low despite higher oil prices, yields Add to ...

Alastair Sharp

TORONTO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The Canadian dollar extended losses against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, hitting its weakest level in almost two weeks even as oil prices steadied and bond yields rose.

At 9:13 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3438 to the greenback, or 74.42 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada’s official Tuesday close of $1.3381, or 74.73 U.S. cents.

“The recent support provided by both of CAD’s key drivers appears to be eroding amid signs of a broader turn in oil prices and an apparent halt in the recent (CAD-supportive) narrowing in yield spreads,” Scotiabank strategists wrote in a note.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3376, while its weakest level was $1.3443.

Oil edged higher on Wednesday as OPEC said it was committed to eroding a global surplus of crude, but increasing shale production in the United States and still-high global stocks threatened to pull prices lower.

The Canadian dollar was underperforming a string of European currencies but recovered some recent losses against the Japanese yen.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the price of the two-year down 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.709 per cent and the benchmark 10-year falling 25 Canadian cents to yield 1.459 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -47.6 basis points, while the 10-year spread was –74.6 basis points.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Why do people hate bonds right now? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories