The Canadian dollar extended losses against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, hitting its weakest level in almost two weeks even as oil prices steadied and bond yields rose.

At 9:13 a.m. EDT, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3438 to the greenback, or 74.42 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada’s official Tuesday close of $1.3381, or 74.73 U.S. cents.

“The recent support provided by both of CAD’s key drivers appears to be eroding amid signs of a broader turn in oil prices and an apparent halt in the recent (CAD-supportive) narrowing in yield spreads,” Scotiabank strategists wrote in a note.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3376, while its weakest level was $1.3443.

Oil edged higher on Wednesday as OPEC said it was committed to eroding a global surplus of crude, but increasing shale production in the United States and still-high global stocks threatened to pull prices lower.

The Canadian dollar was underperforming a string of European currencies but recovered some recent losses against the Japanese yen.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the price of the two-year down 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.709 per cent and the benchmark 10-year falling 25 Canadian cents to yield 1.459 per cent.

The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -47.6 basis points, while the 10-year spread was –74.6 basis points.

