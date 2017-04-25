The Canadian dollar slumped to a 14-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the United States said it would impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 per cent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber.

The move sets a tense tone as the two countries and Mexico prepare to renegotiate the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

At 9:22 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3594 to the greenback, or 73.56 U.S. cents, weaker than Monday’s close of $1.3516, or 73.99 U.S. cents.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.3498, while it touched its weakest since Feb. 25, 2016, at $1.3615.

Recent weakening in the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, has added to pressure on the nation’s currency amid doubts about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ ability to reduce global crude inventories.

U.S. crude was down 0.30 per cent at $49.08 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.757 per cent, and the 10-year declined 27 Canadian cents to yield 1.52 per cent.

Canadian retail sales data for February is due on Wednesday.

Report Typo/Error