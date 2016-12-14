Yields on shorter-dated Treasuries hit their highest in more than five years while the dollar turned positive on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and signaled a faster pace of hikes in 2017.

U.S. stocks were down slightly after trading both sides of unchanged in choppy action following the statement from the Fed, which raised the target federal funds rate 25 basis points to between 0.50 per cent and 0.75 per cent.

Central bank policymakers also shifted their outlook to one of slightly faster growth, with President-elect Donald Trump planning a simultaneous round of tax cuts and increased spending on infrastructure.

“It was little more hawkish than the market was expecting ... bonds are selling off in response to this,” said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston.

Yields on two-year Treasury notes rose to their highest since August 2009, while three-year yields hit their highest since May 2010 and five-year yields rose to their highest since May 2011.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.6 per cent at 101.73 .

MSCI’s all-country world stock index was down 0.6 per cent, and the pan-European STOXX 600 share index ended down 0.5 per cent..

In Toronto, the The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.7 per cent to 15,278.01 at 2:34 p.m. ET.

U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point and signaled hikes could come next year at a faster pace than some expected.

The Fed’s decision comes as President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn in next month, is seen cutting taxes and increasing spending on infrastructure. Central bank policymakers shifted their outlook to one of slightly faster growth and lower unemployment.

“The Fed ramped up the pace of rate hikes on a hope and a prayer of faster growth in 2017,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“Until Trump’s tax and spending plan actually gets implemented, it’s hard to justify the slight increase in the slope of rate hikes.”

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.9 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 19,883.31, the S&P 500 lost 6.02 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,265.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.17 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,456.66.

Since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, stocks have risen on bets that Mr. Trump will enact business-friendly policies and stimulate the economy. However, some market participants are concerned that equities are pricing in a very favorable scenario, leaving them vulnerable.

Markets had all but priced in a rate increase at the Fed but the faster pace of increases seen next year may give traders an excuse to cash in the recent gains.

“I’m beginning to think the market might be looking for an excuse to take some profits,” said David Schiegoleit, managing director at U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve in Los Angeles.

“We’ve had such a strong run here for the past couple of weeks that any excuse to take some money off the board might hold a little bit more water than usual. That could be what we see here and heading into the close.”

Oil prices slid more than 3 per cent on Wednesday as the dollar jumped after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike U.S. interest rates and after a jump in crude inventories at the biggest U.S. storage center renewed concerns about a glut.

Crude tumbled to session lows after the Fed raised interest rates a quarter-point and signaled a faster pace of increases in 2017. The dollar rose, making oil more expensive for countries using other currencies.

Brent crude futures settled at $53.90 per barrel, down $1.82, or 3.27 per cent after falling as low as $53.80. U.S. crude ended the session down $1.94, or 3.66 per cent at $51.04 per barrel after hitting a low of $50.92.

Earlier, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub rose for the sixth time in seven weeks.

Overall U.S. crude inventories fell 2.6 million barrels in the latest week, the data showed, much more than the decline of 1.6 million barrels analysts had forecast. [EIA/S]

Traders noted that most declines were in PADD 5, the West Coast, saying that did not truly reflect supply-demand fundamentals. Crude stocks in PADD 5 fell about 2.3 million barrels.

“This week really doesn’t point to an effort to clear inventories from PADD3 (Gulf Coast) like many expected,” said Troy Vincent, analyst at New York-based ClipperData.

“The decline in stocks is predominately from the West Coast, while Gulf Coast imports actually ticked higher and stocks only fell 400,000 bpd.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries signaled a growing oil supply surplus next year unless members implement their deal to curb output from record levels and outside producers also deliver on cutback pledges.

In a monthly report, OPEC said that without cuts the 2017 overhang would reach 1.24 million bpd, about 300,000 bpd higher than the forecast in its previous report.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said it would take time for the market to recover after the deal between OPEC and rival producers to limit supplies.

OPEC and 11 other producing countries agreed to cut almost 1.8 million bpd of production in an effort to end two years of oversupply and cheap oil.

However, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that adjustments by oil companies would be “voluntary” to meet Moscow’s commitment to trim output by 300,000 bpd.

“History shows that Russia has a very poor track record in keeping its promises when it comes to cutting output in cooperation with OPEC; Russia has never actually done any cutting in the past,” Michael Wittner, global head of oil research at Societe Generale said in a note.

Report Typo/Error