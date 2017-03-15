U.S. stocks added to gains, while Treasury yields fell and the dollar weakened on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months but did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.

The central bank’s rate increase was spurred by steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank’s target. Investors had widely expected the rate increase.

But the Fed’s policy-setting committee did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening. Although inflation is “close” to the Fed’s 2-percent target, it noted that goal was “symmetric,” indicating a possible willingness to allow prices to rise at a slightly faster pace.

“The angst out there in the market was the Fed was going to come out swinging. There was none of that in the statement,” John Canally, investment strategist and economist at LPL Financial in Boston. “The rate hike was priced in and we got it.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86.81 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 20,924.18, the S&P 500 had gained 15.43 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 2,380.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 5,890.51.

U.S. Treasury yields plummeted on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

U.S. two- and three-year yields, which are most vulnerable to Fed policy, fell from multi-year highs touched during morning U.S. trading after the Fed said in its policy statement that further rate increases would only be “gradual,” with officials sticking to their outlook for two more rate hikes this year and three more in 2018.

The decision to lift the target overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75 pe rcent to 1.00 per cent marked one of the Fed’s most convincing steps yet in the effort to return monetary policy to a more normal footing.

“Many in the market had positioned for a bit more of a hawkish-sounding Fed in the statement and the (outlook) than was actually delivered,” said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

Meanwhile, in reaction to the announcement, the Canadian dollar strengthened on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart.

The loonie was trading at 74.81 U.S. cents after the announcement, rising 0.78 per cent or 0.58 cents on the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 99.7 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 15,479.31.

Canada’s main stock index began recovering on Wednesday from a 2017 low hit in the previous session, helped by gains for its heavyweight natural resource sectors as commodity prices rose.

The index’s energy sector climbed 2 per cent as oil prices pulled out of a dive, with the most influential gainers including Cenovus Energy Inc, which rose 3.4 per cent to $16.58, and Encana Corp, up 5.3 per cent to $14.63.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 per cent as higher prices for copper and other industrial metals boosted base metal miners. Gold producers also gained as bullion prices inched up.

Shares of several major banks slipped as the country’s financial watchdog said it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions following allegations that they sold products to consumers without obtaining their consent.

CBC News reported last week that customers of Toronto-Dominion Bank were moved to higher-fee accounts or had their overdraft and credit card limits increased without their knowledge. On Wednesday CBC said employees at the nation’s other biggest banks had also come forward, saying they had engaged in similar practices.

While Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were down 0.36 per cent to $66.15, Bank of Nova Scotia was down 1.1 per cent to $78.16. Bank of Montreal lost 0.7 per cent to $101.79, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell 0.6 percent to $118.29.

MSCI’s all-country world stock index gained 0.7 per cent.

Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4 per cent, helped by energy and basic resource stocks.

Europe markets also focused on Dutch elections, where anti-EU firebrand candidate Geert Wilders is providing the latest test of anti-establishment and anti-EU sentiment.

Oil prices on Wednesday climbed for the first time in more than a week on a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggesting OPEC cuts should create a crude deficit in the first half of 2017.Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week, the first weekly decline after nine consecutive increases.

Crude inventories fell 237,000 barrels in the week to March 10. Analysts had forecast an increase of 3.7 million barrels.

The IEA said global inventories rose in January for the first time in six months despite OPEC output cuts, but oil prices still drew support from the monthly report which said if the cartel sticks to production curbs, the market should see a deficit of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half.

“For those looking for a rebalancing of the oil market the message is that they should be patient, and hold their nerve,” the IEA said.

Brent futures were up 64 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $51.56 a barrel, its first increase in seven days. The global benchmark on Tuesday settled at its lowest level since Nov. 30.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 76 cents, or 1.6 per cent, at $48.48 per barrel, its first increase in eight days. U.S. crude slid on Tuesday to its lowest since Nov. 29, erasing all its gains since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to cut crude output.

Even with Wednesday’s price rise, Brent and WTI both remained in technically oversold territory for a sixth day, their longest such streaks since November.

OPEC said on Nov. 30 it would cut 1.2 million bpd during the first half of 2017, and on Dec. 10 that non-OPEC producers would cut about 600,000 bpd from their output. Brent spiked above $58 in early January.

Yet despite OPEC compliance with its share of the cuts, stockpiles have kept rising, partly because OPEC members pumped heavily before cuts kicked in and also because U.S. shale producers have raised output.

Last week, futures prices plummeted more than 8 percent, their biggest declines since early November, as U.S. crude inventories surged much more than expected to a record high.

While the IEA’s advice to wait for OPEC output cuts to reduce the crude supply glut “may indeed benefit longer-term investors, it may not be much help for money managers facing year-to-date losses on long positions,” Tim Evans, Citi Futures’ energy futures specialist, said in a note.

“Surplus inventories and rising U.S. production may be more of a worry to them.”



