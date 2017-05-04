Copper posted the biggest two-day loss since 2015 as industrial metals plunged amid concern over demand in China and speculation that the Federal Reserve will further raise U.S. interest rates this year.

Demand concerns are mounting just as copper stockpiles tracked by the London Metal Exchange jumped 25 per cent in two days, the most since March, signalling ample supplies. The Bloomberg World Mining Index of equities fell for a fourth day as iron ore and steel prices also tumbled.

Metals have come under pressure after data this week signalled a slowdown in China’s manufacturing, with the LMEX Index of six major metals tumbling 2.5 per cent on Wednesday and a further 0.8 per cent Thursday. The Asian country is also experiencing tighter liquidity during a crackdown on risk, with the onshore benchmark money-market rate rising to the most expensive in two years. The Fed on Wednesday indicated it’s still on track to raise rates this year.

“We expect the broader category of industrial metals to fall from current levels as expectations for slower growth in China are priced into the sector,” said Simona Gambarini, a commodities economist at Capital Economics Ltd. In addition, “markets are now readjusting their expectations for further tightening.”

Copper for delivery in three months slid 1 per cent to settle at $5,543 a metric ton on the LME Thursday, after declining 3.5 per cent on Wednesday. The two-day loss is the biggest since July 2015. On the Comex in New York, copper for delivery in July also plunged.

The Bloomberg World Mining Index of 127 companies slid as much as 2.3 per cent, with Canada’s HudBay Minerals Inc. among the worst performers. The stock closed down 42 cents, or 5.3 per cent, at $7.41 on the TSX after dipping earlier in the day to as low as $6.89.

Iron ore was in full-scale retreat, with futures in China plunging to end the lowest allowed by exchange limits, amid Chinese demand concerns as well as fresh signs of burgeoning supply from Australia.

The raw material sank into a bear market last month amid concern supplies are rising just as China’s mills enter a weaker period for demand. The steel industry’s purchasing managers index for April fell below 50, signaling a return to contraction, according to data at the weekend. And figures Thursday showed shipments from Port Hedland, Australia’s main terminal, rose to the highest this year even as holdings at ports in China remain near a record high.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, ore for September delivery lost 7.3 per cent, the maximum daily drop allowed, while in Singapore, SGX AsiaClear futures fell as much as 9.1 per cent to $60.37 a ton.

The sell-off has hurt miners as industrial metals prices also tumbled. In London, BHP Billiton Ltd. fell 2.7 per cent and Rio Tinto Group dropped 1.4 per cent.

Steel was also hammered. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, reinforcement bar ended 6.4 per cent lower, paring its advance this year to 2.2 per cent. Daily volume for the most-active contract surged above 10 million lots, or 100 million tons of steel – about an eighth of what the nation produces in a year – according to bourse data compiled by Bloomberg. Hot-rolled coil fell for a third straight day, ending limit-down.

While both iron and steel benefited last year and in 2017’s first quarter from a credit-and-infrastructure splurge in China, there’s now concern consumption will ease as the impact fades.

