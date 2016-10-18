Rising commodity prices pulled shares higher on Tuesday and the dollar slipped from a seven-month high as bond yields fell, while sterling briefly strengthened after data showed UK inflation rose by its most in more than two years last month.

U.S. inflation data due later will also be a focus after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested last week the central bank could allow inflation to top its 2 per cent target.

The weaker dollar helped lift oil and metals prices, lifting commodity related stocks in Europe and Asia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index rose 1.2 per cent, led higher by a 2.6 per cent rise in the basic resources sub-index and a 1.4 per cent gain in oil and gas firms .

Britain’s internationally-focused FTSE 100 index, in which miners are heavily represented, rose 1.1 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8 per cent, led by financials and energy shares. Australia’s benchmark index was up 0.4 per cent while Japanese stocks edged higher on a softer yen.

Sterling hit a six-day high of $1.2272 before retreating, after data showing annual consumer price inflation in Britain accelerated to 1.0 per cent last month from 0.6 per cent in August. Sterling last stood at $1.2237, still up 0.5 per cent on the day.

The numbers confirmed that a weak pound since June’s vote to leave the European Union is already pushing up some prices. British 10-year government bond yields flat at 1.13 per cent, having risen in recent days with investors winding back expectations of further Bank of England rate cuts.

Data due later is expected to show the U.S. core consumer price index held steady at 2.3 per cent last month, according to economists polled by Reuters, above the Fed’s 2 per cent target.

The dollar eased by 0.2 per cent against a basket of currencies, pulling back further from a seven-month high hit on Monday, as investors digested recent comments from Yellen and other Fed officials.

On Monday Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said economic stability could be threatened by low rates but it was “not that simple” for the Fed to hike.

HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning said: “It’s very hard for the dollar to maintain a bull run at the moment, because a stronger dollar acts as a tightening force on the U.S. economy ... so that makes it harder for the Fed to raise rates in December.”

The euro was up 0.2 per cent at $1.1019 and the yen was down 0.1 per cent at 104.03 per dollar.

The Australian dollar gained 0.8 per cent to $0.7683 after central bank chief Philip Lowe said he was comfortable with the exchange rate and China’s yuan weakened marginally to about 6.74 per dollar, the latest in a series of six-year lows.

A decline in oil inventories as the northern hemisphere winter approaches also helped push crude prices higher.

Brent, the international benchmark, rose 40 cents to $51.92 a barrel.

The weaker dollar also helped lift copper 0.4 per cent to $4,694 per tonne. Gold prices also rose, gaining 0.5 per cent to $1,261 an ounce.

Report Typo/Error