European shares rose on Tuesday, shrugging off falls on Asian bourses, but low-risk government debt yields fell as investors fretted about a meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents and Donald Trump’s ability to deliver economic stimulus.

The dollar edged up against a basket of major currencies but lost ground against the safe-haven Japanese yen. Gold, another asset sought in uncertain times, also rose.

In emerging markets, the South African rand fell more than 1 per cent against the dollar and bank shares fell after S&P Global cut its credit rating to junk on Monday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index edged up 0.1 per cent, after falling from a 16-month high on Monday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 per cent.

Shares have hit record highs across the globe in recent months, partly in anticipation of Trump cutting taxes, easing regulation and raising infrastructure spending.

However, Trump’s struggles to push other legislation through Congress has led some to question whether he will be able to fully make good on his campaign pledges.

Data on Monday showing U.S. car sales lagged market, which helped push Wall Street lower, and geopolitics, including the Russian metro blast and Trump comments on North Korea, also weighed on markets.

Auto maker stocks were the main drag on Tokyo shares on Tuesday; the Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent to a 10-week low, also hit by the impact of the strong yen on exporters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent, having hit a 21-month high last week.

Yields on low risk U.S. and German government bonds fell. falls. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were down 2 basis points at 2.33 per cent after falling as low as 2.31 per cent, its lowest in more than a month, in Asian trade.

German 10-year yields touched their lowest level since March 1 and last stood at 0.26 per cent, down 1.6 bps.

Italy’s bonds outperformed the rest of the euro zone on the prospect of help for two struggling Italian lenders.

Yields on the bonds of Banca Popolare di Vincenza and Veneto Banca fell sharply after a European Commission spokesperson said late on Monday said there could be a solution on a bailout.

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 2.7 bps to 2.3 per cent.

“Italy’s banking sector has been a never-ending story, so any news pointing towards state support reduces the risk of a more severe development that could be the beginning of a banking crisis,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

The dollar inched up 0.1 per cent against its currency basket but fell 0.4 per cent to 110.44 yen, off a low for the day of 110.32 yen.

“(The yen buying) is based on broad-based risk-off since yesterday. There was a tragedy in Russia and there may be some hedging-type buying ahead of the French presidential debate and also French elections in three weeks,” said Yujiro Gato, currency analyst with Nomura in London.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to $1.0652 and sterling fell 0.5 per cent to $1.2428.

The Australian dollar was 0.6 per cent weaker at $0.7555 after the central bank held rates steady at a record low 1.5 per cent as expected, and said growth in household borrowing, largely for housing, was outpacing rises in household income.

South Africa’s rand fell as much as 1.9 per cent before recovering to trade down 1.1 per cent at 13.83 per dollar while bank shares tumbled after the credit rating cut in response to President Jacob Zuma’s dismissal of his finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, last week.

Yields on South African dollar-denominated government bonds rose, with the 10-year benchmark yielding nearly 5 per cent.

Gold hit a one-week high around $1,260 an ounce.

Oil prices fell, hit by a rebound in Libyan crude production and an increase in U.S. drilling. Brent crude fell 21 cents a barrel to $52.92.

