Investors took heart from upbeat economic data and growing signs that inflation on both sides of the Atlantic is gradually accelerating, fuelling a second day of 2017 gains across world stock markets on Wednesday.

Optimism over economic growth turned investors towards riskier assets that benefit from higher interest rates – such as equities – and away from lower-yielding assets, including bonds.

The euro moved further above $1.04 after data showed French consumer confidence hit its highest for nine years and businesses across the euro zone ended 2016 by ramping up activity at the fastest pace for five-and-a-half years.

This followed similarly upbeat reports this week on U.S., UK, Chinese and Japanese business activity.

Oil, commodity prices and bond yields ticked higher too, while the dollar slipped from a 14-year peak hit on Tuesday as the euro recovered some stability.

Investors will now turn their attention to the flash estimate for December’s euro zone inflation figures and minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting last month when it raised rates.

“What is important is the Fed’s view on inflation, especially after the (strong) ISM manufacturing survey data yesterday,” Avatrade trader Naeem Aslam said.

“Improvement in input prices is going to have an impact on final products which would, in turn, move the scale on inflation, upon which the Fed can no longer be reticent,” he said.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares edged up 0.1 per cent , supported by a 1-per cent rise in financials and a 0.4-per cent rise in basic resources stocks. The index hit a 1-year high on Tuesday.

One of the biggest movers on major European bourses was UK retailer Next. Its shares fell as much as 14 per cent after a profit warning. The stock has lost nearly 40 per cent over the past year.

MSCI’s benchmark global index rose for a second day to trade 0.3 per cent higher, and its index of major Asian shares excluding Japan rose for a seventh consecutive day, gaining 0.3 per cent.

U.S. futures pointed to a higher opening of between 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent on Wall Street, priming the Dow Jones for another test of the 20,000-point mark.

DOLLAR INFLECTION POINT?

The potential for further U.S. rate hikes this year ensured profit-taking on the dollar’s run on Tuesday was limited to just 0.15 per cent against a basket of currencies.

The dollar’s strength in Asian trading helped Japan’s exporter-heavy stock market rally toward its biggest daily increase for almost two months.

In its first trading day of the year, the Nikkei climbed 2.50 per cent and looked set for the highest close since December 2015. It was further aided by domestic data showing factory activity had expanded at the fastest pace in a year.

“For the dollar to push ahead from here, we’d need to see the Fed follow through on these anticipated hikes, but also for (president-elect Donald) Trump’s bullishness on the economy to start to come to fruition,” FXPro chief economist Simon Smith said.

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to $1.0435, and the dollar gave up earlier gains against the yen to trade little changed at 117.75 yen.

Euro zone inflation expectations are moving closer to the European Central Bank’s target of just below 2 per cent . Figures due later on Wednesday are expected to show euro zone inflation nearly doubling in December to 1 per cent.

ECB policy makers, who for years have struggled to lift growth and inflation, will also welcome the recovery in both the euro zone manufacturing and services sectors.

A rise in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift global bond yields but only marginally. The 10-year U.S. yield rose almost two basis points to 2.47 per cent, but German and UK yields were flat at 0.26 per cent and 1.32 per cent , respectively.

Germany’s 10-year yield had hit a two-week high of 0.29 per cent on Tuesday.

In commodity markets, oil prices recovered from a fall of more than 2 per cent on Tuesday. U.S. crude bounced back 0.9 per cent to stand at $52.77 a barrel, while Brent futures rose 0.9 per cent to $56.

Gold took advantage of the dollar’s slip to trade 0.8 per cent higher at $1,116 an ounce.

Report Typo/Error