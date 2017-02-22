Canada’s main stock index fell the most in three weeks on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high set the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 92.15 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 15,830.22. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Still, the TSX is up 3.9 per cent since the start of the year after notching a 17.5 percent gain in 2016.

Some of the biggest drags on the index were its major energy companies, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 4.2 percent to $38.16 and Cenovus Energy retreating 4.7 per cent to $17.68

The overall energy group fell over 2.8 per cent, pressured by lower oil prices.

The energy group has fallen more than 7 per cent year-to-date as investors weigh prospects for a proposed U.S. border adjustment which could hamper the competitiveness of Canada’s oil exports.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 per cent, with Teck Resources Ltd. losing 3 per cent to $28.29 and Barrick Gold Corp. declining 1.3 per cent to $26.10

The S&P 500 ended modestly weaker on Wednesday, holding losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting kept alive a potential near-term rate hike, while DuPont shares helped the Dow eke out an all-time high for a ninth straight session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.61 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 20,774.61, the S&P 500 lost 2.69 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,362.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.32 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 5,860.63.

The major U.S. indexes are trading around record highs, driven up since President Donald Trump’s Nov. 8 election by the promise of lower taxes, reduced regulations and higher infrastructure spending.

The minutes of the Fed’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 discussion, at which the U.S. central bank voted to keep rates unchanged, also showed the depth of uncertainty at the central bank over the lack of clarity on the new Trump administration’s economic program.

Ahead of the release of the minutes, traders were expecting a 27-per-cent chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting, and a 53-per-cent chance in May, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Separately on Wednesday, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said it will be appropriate for the Fed to raise interest rates “perhaps relatively soon.” Chair Janet Yellen said last week that the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting.

Recent comments by Ms. Yellen and other Fed officials appear to suggest that the Fed could raise interest rates at its March meeting, but the “market is not there”, said Walter Todd, chief investment officer with Greenwood Capital in Greenwood, SC.

“I don’t see anything in the minutes that changed that narrative,” Todd said. The Fed “is trying to give itself maximum flexibility to move and the market is kind of stubbornly saying, ’You’re not going in March.’”

A solid corporate earnings season has also encouraged investors. Profits for S&P 500 companies are on track to rise 7.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, the best quarterly growth since the third quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil dropped on forecasts for another expansion in U.S. crude stockpiles while attention shifted to whether OPEC will extend production cuts.

April futures fell 1.4 per cent in New York. U.S. supplies probably rose by 3.25 million barrels last week, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg before an Energy Information Administration report Thursday. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute will release its inventory data on Wednesday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries must prolong the curbs beyond six months in order to have a significant impact on bloated global stockpiles, said Total SA Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne.

A surge in U.S. crude stockpiles to the highest level in more than three decades has kept oil futures in a tight range above $50 a barrel this year, offsetting supply cuts by OPEC and 11 other nations. It’s too early to say whether the production agreement could be extended beyond its initial six-month term, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said.

“The fundamentals actually do matter sometimes,” Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA Inc. in New York, said. “We’re expecting the API and EIA to report another supply build. The focus is returning to the reality that fundamentally we’re oversupplied.”

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery dropped 74 cents to close at $53.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 18 per cent below the 100-day average. The March contract expired Tuesday after advancing 1.2 per cent to $54.06.

Brent for April settlement fell 82 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $55.84 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude closed at a $2.25 premium to WTI.

“We’re stuck in a range,” Gene McGillian, manager of market research for Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, said. “There’s a massive overhang in supply, which just doesn’t justify WTI at over $55.”



With files from Bloomberg News

Report Typo/Error