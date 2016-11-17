The S&P 500 was within shouting distance of its record high on Thursday as bank stocks got a boost after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated the central bank was on track to raise interest rates at its meeting next month.

The Nasdaq was set for another day of gains, boosted by Microsoft and Apple.

The Dow, which snapped its seven-day rally on Wednesday, was little changed, weighed down by a fall in Wal-Mart.

Shares of the world’s largest retailer fell 3.9 per cent after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales.

Ms. Yellen, in a congressional testimony, said the central bank could raise interest rates “relatively soon” and was prepared to adjust its outlook as the new administration takes shape.

Canada’s main stock index gained on Thursday in a broad rally led by heavyweight resource and financial stocks, as crude prices rose and the country’s largest oil and gas company forecast higher production and lower costs in 2017.

U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election last week, with the Dow closing at a record level four days in a row.

Mr. Trump’s proposals to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending are expected to boost economic activity and inflation, raising the possibility of more interest rate hikes.

Traders are pricing in an 83-per-cent chance of a December move, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“A December rate hike is priced in. A number of Fed speakers have indicated that and they want the market to be prepared for when they do,” said Erik Wytenus, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

“The Fed though is sensitive to the strength of the dollar and they don’t want to hike too far too quickly.”

The dollar index touched a near 14-year high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.79 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 18,883.93.

The S&P 500 was up 10.48 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,187.42. It closed on Aug. 15 at 2,190.15.

The Nasdaq Composite index was up 38.60 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 5,333.18.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the financial index’s 1.24 percent rise leading the advancers. The index has risen over 10 per cent since the election, bolstered by Trump’s proposals of lower regulation for the banking sector.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America were up about 2 percent, making them the biggest influences on the S&P.

U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in six months in October, data showed. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4 per cent last month after rising 0.3 per cent in September.

Cisco fell 5.3 per cent after its current-quarter forecast fell below analysts’ estimates.

Best Buy rose as much as 11.5 per cent to a more than six-year high, after the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer’s quarterly results beat expectations.

In Toronto, Canada’s main stock index gained on Thursday in a broad rally led by heavyweight resource and financial stocks, as crude prices rose and the country’s largest oil and gas company forecast higher production and lower costs in 2017.

Suncor Energy Inc. rose 1.1 per cent to $41.44 after it said it expected production to rise by more than 13 percent next year and spending to fall by more than $1-billion.

The overall energy group climbed 0.7 percent, with oil prices boosted by Saudi optimism that OPEC will be able to reach a deal to curb output later this month. [O/R]

At 1:326 p.m., the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 106.76 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 14,839.01.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Report Typo/Error