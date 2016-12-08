Major U.S. stock indexes climbed again on Thursday and set fresh record highs, bolstered by data showing U.S. labour market strength, as a month-long rally since the presidential election of Donald Trump rolled on.

Investors have driven up equities since Mr. Trump’s Nov. 8 election over optimism about domestic economic stimulus and reduced corporate taxes and regulations.

Supporting the upbeat sentiment was a report that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell from a five-month high last week, pointing to labour market strength that underscored the economy’s momentum.

Financials, among the major gainers since the election, led the way again on Thursday, rising over 0.9 per cent.

“This is just a continued melt-up post-election. The path of least resistance has been higher,” said Jason Ware, chief investment officer with Albion Financial Group in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Seasonally, you have a strong period. You have money coming out of the bond market ... so that money has to go somewhere,” Mr. Ware said.

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged but made a surprise decision to reduce its asset purchase plans to €60-billion ($64-billion U.S.) from the current €80-billion on Thursday.

Canadian stocks secured their longest streak of gains since October as big banks extended a rally to record-high levels after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.38 per cent, or 57.45 points, to 15,295.2 in Toronto, its highest close since May 2015. The index has risen 17 per cent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg, well ahead of No. 2 market Norway’s 13-per-cent advance.

A measure of financial stocks advanced 1.1 per cent, a record close for the third day in a row. Bank of Nova Scotia, the best-performing of Canada’s major lenders this year, added 0.8 per cent. Bond desks at the six biggest Canadian banks are the big revenue winners this year, as trading from fixed-income products including bonds, currencies and commodities soared 26 per cent to $7.34-billion this fiscal year, the most in at least six years.

Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada reported financial results that beat analysts’ estimates for the fourth quarter, while Toronto-Dominion Bank matched expectations and Royal Bank of Canada missed. Bank of Montreal rose 2 per cent to extend an advance after surging to a record as the lender boosted its dividend.

Financial services stocks overall are up 19 per cent this year. Raw-materials producers are the top industry among 11 in the S&P/TSX with a 42-per-cent advance, followed by energy, fuelled by rebounding gold and crude prices in 2016. Teck Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest diversified mining company, is up six-fold on a resurgence in commodities from metallurgical coal to zinc.

Bond yields rose and the euro dipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would slow its stimulus program from April.

However, initial market reaction was tempered after ECB President Mario Draghi said it was not an outright winding-down of quantitative easing (QE), as policymakers want more evidence of a sustained pickup in inflation in Europe.

“Currencies are reacting more to the extension and bonds are focused on the taper,” said Frances Donald, senior economist at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

The euro was last down 1.4 per cent at $1.0605 after surging to $1.0875 right after the bank’s statement. The U.S. dollar rose 0.8 per cent against a basket of major currencies after the ECB news and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The S&P 500 benchmark index rose with its biggest boost from financials, followed by the information technology sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was unofficially up 64.71 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 19,614.33, the S&P 500 had gained 4.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,246.15 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 23.59 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 5,417.36.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note’s yield was up 4 basis points at 2.389 per cent, retreating from a session high of 2.427 per cent.

Long-dated euro zone bond yields sold off after the ECB also introduced measures allowing it to buy more short-dated bonds.

“This announcement is what the market had feared the most, and it became a reality,” said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz adding that the news was “good for the short end, but at the expense of the long end.”

Oil rebounded from the week’s lows to close above $50 a barrel on Thursday, on growing optimism that non-OPEC producers might agree to cut output following a cartel agreement to limit production.

Both Brent and U.S. benchmarks rallied after comments by the former secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries supportive of non-member production cuts. The benchmarks remain more than $1 below the highs reached Dec. 5 in the wake of the OPEC deal.

Brent settled up 89 cents, or 1.7 per cent, at $53.89 a barrel. U.S. light, sweet crude settled up $1.07, or 2.2 per cent, at $50.84 a barrel.

Oil producers will meet in Vienna on Saturday to see if non-OPEC countries will cut production to reduce a global supply glut that has pressured prices for more than two years.

At a conference in New York, former OPEC Secretary General Abdalla El-Badri said that a non-OPEC production cut of about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) was “a must.”

OPEC has agreed to slash production by 1.2 million bpd in the first half of 2017, a deal that bolstered crude futures despite doubts over whether the amount was enough and whether the cuts would be effectively implemented.

“There will be a significant amount of slippage in the amount of cuts that occur as we get into first part of 2017,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Gold nudged 0.3 per cent lower as the U.S. dollar rose

After initially turning negative following the ECB announcement, European shares extended gains with the STOXX up 1.2 per cent, underpinned by the continued rally in banks, which rose 2.3 per cent.

The gains in European stocks came after MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 1.2 per cent, hitting their highest point in almost a month.

With files from Bloomberg News

