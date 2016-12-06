Oil futures snapped a four-day rally on Tuesday on signs of higher output while the euro slipped from a three-week high ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Wall Street was boosted by financial and telecom stocks while U.S. Treasury yields held in narrow ranges ahead of the ECB meeting. Italian banks rebounded.

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to $1.071 as currency investors focused on the possibility the ECB may take a hawkish turn, even as it is widely expected to extend bond purchases.

Canadian stocks rose for a third day, trading near their highest level in 18 months, as Bank of Montreal rallied to a record after reporting quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ estimates.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.2 per cent, or 30.49 points, to 15,125.66 in Toronto. It is the index’s highest close since June 2015. The index has risen 16 per cent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg, well ahead of No. 2 market Norway’s 10-per-cent advance.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender, climbed 2.8 per cent for a fourth day of gains, trading at a record high after fourth-quarter profit exceeded analysts’ estimates on gains in capital markets and U.S. banking. The bank also increased its quarterly dividend.

Canada’s trade deficit narrowed more than forecast in October, to $1.13-billion, the smallest since January as imports fell for the first time in three months. Economists had forecast a $1.7-billion deficit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Canada remains mired in a 15-year slump in exports, with a record cumulative trade deficit in the first 10 months of this year at $28.3-billion.

Energy stocks retreated 0.1 per cent as crude fell from the highest close in 16 months; West Texas Intermediate oil had rallied 15 per cent over the previous four sessions

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as telecom stalwarts AT&T and Verizon gained and bank shares added to their torrid post-election rally.

The S&P financial sector rose 1 per cent, lifted by a 2.2-per-cent gain for Wells Fargo. The bank’s chief executive told an investor conference it will see a near-term profit hit because of the sharp rise in interest rates, but will benefit in the longer term from rising interest rates.

Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs also were higher.

Financial shares have climbed 15 per cent since the Nov. 8 election, with the sector particularly seen benefiting as President-elect Donald Trump is expected to seek economic stimulus and reduce corporate taxes and regulations.

While the “continued honeymoon of the Trump election” is supporting equities, so are recent positive economic data and corporate results from S&P 500 companies, which in the third quarter were poised to snap a streak of quarterly profit declines, said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

“Certain segments of the market seemed to benefit from the Trump election,” Mr. Carlson said. “But I think the bigger input there on the bullish side was the fact that it looks like we are leaving the earnings recession and we have entered a period of earnings growth that I think can support the higher prices that we’re seeing.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose unofficially 35.54 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 19,251.78, the S&P 500 gained 7.53 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 2,212.25and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.11 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 5,330.0.

AT&T shares rose 1.8 per cent, supplying the biggest boost for the S&P 500. The company said its new streaming television service DirectTV Now has so far exceeded expectations.

Verizon shares climbed 1.2 per cent and also provided a significant boost to the benchmark blue-chip index. The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier is selling 29 data centres to Equinix for $3.6-billion.

Verizon also helped boost the Dow, which has outperformed other major indexes since the election as investors pile into financials and industrial stocks.

Mr. Trump’s market influence was seen on Tuesday as Boeing shares fell after he tweeted that the government should cancel an order with the plane maker to develop a revamped Air Force One. Boeing shares were up 0.1 per cent, having recovered their initial losses.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 per cent, adding to previous gains. Data showed German industrial orders rose at their fastest pace in more than two years, stoking hopes that Europe’s largest economy is set to accelerate.

Italy’s referendum result was still in focus, with sources telling Reuters that state aid had been prepared for the world’s oldest bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Italy’s FTSE MIB jumped 4.2 percent, more than erasing the previous day’s losses, helped by a 9-per-cent rebound in Italian banking stocks as investors covered short positions ahead of the ECB meeting and some bet on a restructuring of the sector.

Longer-dated yields edged up partly after the report on Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

“That helped reverse some of the risk-off sentiment at the longer-end of the yield curve,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.394 per cent, up 0.7 basis point from Monday, while the 30-year bond yield was 3.080 percent, up 2.5 basis points..

The U.S. dollar started to find some traction and was up 0.4 per cent after dipping to a near three-week low against a basket of major currencies the previous day.

Gold was down 0.2 per cent after hitting a 10-month low on Monday.

Oil prices on Tuesday ended lower for the first time in a week since OPEC agreed to cut output on growing skepticism that the cartel would be able to reduce supplies as data showed record high production in most major export regions.

After rising over 15 per cent over the four sessions since the Nov. 30 OPEC meeting, Brent futures lost $1.01, or 1.8 per cent, to settle at $53.93 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 86 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $50.93 per barrel.

“Prices fell for the first day in five in reaction to news that OPEC’s output hit a record high last month,” said James Williams, president of energy consultant WTRG Economics in Arkansas.

Mr. Williams said OPEC would probably do a “pretty good job” in January of keeping to the quotas they agreed to last week but would probably start cheating on those quotas in February or March.

OPEC’s output set another record high in November, rising to 34.19 million barrels per day (bpd) from 33.82 million bpd in October, according to a Reuters survey.

As part of last week’s decision, OPEC said major oil producers outside the group would cut 600,000 bpd of production on top of OPEC’s 1.2 million bpd reduction. Those countries and OPEC meet this weekend to finalize the terms.

Russia reported average oil production in November of 11.21 million bpd, its highest in nearly 30 years. That means OPEC and Russia alone produced enough to cover almost half of global oil demand, which is just above 95 million bpd.

Market watchers had said OPEC’s decision to cut output marked an about-face for Saudi Arabia, which has been battling to keep market share for the past two years by selling more, if cheaper, barrels rather than bolstering prices.

But in a sign the fight for market share is not over, Saudi Aramco cut the January price for its Arab Light grade for Asian customers by $1.20 a barrel from December.

Meanwhile, Glencore chief Ivan Glasenberg reflected some fears in the market when he said prices could drop to $35 should U.S. shale producers ramp up their output though he hoped they would be “responsible.”

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects U.S. crude production to fall less than previously expected to 8.9 million bpd in 2016 and to 8.8 million bpd in 2017 from 9.4 million bpd in 2015, according to its monthly short term energy outlook.

Analysts, meanwhile, forecast U.S. crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels last week.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) is set to release U.S. inventory data at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while the U.S. EIA will release its petroleum report at 10:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

With files from Bloomberg News

Report Typo/Error