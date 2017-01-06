The Dow came within one point of the 20,000-point milestone for the first time ever on Friday, boosted by a rise in Apple shares and extending a two-month rally fuelled by optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will bolster the economy.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as gold miners and other materials stocks led a broad retreat to end an otherwise robust week of gains to start 2017.

All three major U.S. indexes were set to notch record high closes, helped by Apple. The iPhone maker climbed 1.16 per cent after Canada’s Competition Bureau did not find sufficient evidence it had engaged in anti-competitive conduct, closing a two-year investigation into the company.

U.S. stocks have risen sharply since Trump won the U.S. election in November, with the Dow up 9 per cent. While Friday’s gains suggested the rally was not yet over, some investors have grown cautious.

“The market’s advance is understandable because of the economic stimulus optimism associated with a new Trump presidency,” said CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall. “But parabolic market advances traditionally experience digestion of these gains, and I don’t think this time will be any different.”

The first record high of the year for the S&P 500 followed a U.S. Labor Department report that showed the economy added fewer-than-expected jobs last month but wages increased, suggesting resilience in the labour market.

Stocks did not react significantly to a report that five people were dead following a shooting at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64.99 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 19,964.28, the S&P 500 gained 8.01 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 2,277.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.12 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 5,521.06.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 90.53 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 15,496.05. The index gained 1.4 per cent over the holiday-shortened week.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.07 of a cent to 75.5 cents (U.S.) after a strong week of gains as commodity prices rose.

Nine of the 10 TSX sectors were down, led lower by a 3.48-per-cent decrease in the materials sector, and a decline of 1 per cent by the consumer staples sector.

Crew Energy was down 4 per cent, Air Canada fell 1.24 per cent, while MacDonald Dettwiler rose 2.8 per cent after announcing a $100-million contract with NASA.

In the U.S., Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by the technology sector’s 1.07 per cent gain.

The Nasdaq was on track to end the week up 2.7 per cent. The S&P 500 headed for a 1.8 per cent weekly rise while the Dow was on track to end 1.1 per cent higher for the week.

The strength of fourth-quarter earnings reports from U.S. companies over the next few weeks will be closely watched by investors eyeing high stock valuations.

Following its recent gains, the S&P 500 is trading at about 17 times expected earnings, pricey compared to its 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Analysts on average expect fourth-quarter earnings to rise 6.1 per cent compared to a year before, when slumping oil prices crippled energy companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the session, Amgen rose 2.7 per cent after a U.S. district judge blocked Sanofi and Regeneron from selling their cholesterol drug, which Amgen said infringed its patents. Regeneron fell 5.3 per cent and was the biggest percentage loser on the S&P 500.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 14 new lows.

Reuters

