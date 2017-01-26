The Toronto Stock Exchange slid back from its record levels Thursday while U.S. stocks were little changed in the wake of a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark for the first time ever, as investors grappled with the latest round of earnings.

The S&P/TSX composite index slid 28.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 15,615.52. It was led lower by the materials sector, which fell 1.5 per cent, and the energy sector, which was off 1.1 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.05 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 20,100.56, the S&P 500 lost 1.7 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,296.67 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.16 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 5,655.18.

Qualcomm weighed on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as the chipmaker fell 5.1 per cent after posting a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue.

The post-election rally reignited this week following a solid start to earnings season and optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s pro-growth initiatives, giving the benchmark S&P 500 its best two-day performance in seven weeks and catapulting the Dow above the historic level.

Mr. Trump’s business-friendly decisions since taking office on Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.

Early fourth-quarter earnings have also boosted sentiment and are now expected to show growth of 7 per cent, their biggest increase in two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Of the 146 companies that have reported earnings through Thursday morning, 69.2 per cent have topped expectations, compared with the 63.6 per cent average since 1994.

“It is going to be so important to see these earnings come in at or above expectations,” said Tim Dreiling, senior Portfolio Manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Kansas City.

“In 2017, certainly in these first couple of quarters, so much more than Fed-driven liquidity or multiple expansion, we really do look for the growth in earnings to be what fuels any continued increase in U.S. equities.”

In Canada, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan fell 3 per cent after posting disappointing earnings, while AltaGas declined nearly 7 per cent after it sais it would buy WGL Holdings for $4.5-billion in a major U.S. push.

Methanex gained 9 per cent after posting strong results, and Rogers Communications jumped nearly 7 per cent after it reported a loss in the fourth quarter due to a writedown in its cable TV business but was buoyed by strong wireless subscriber numbers and revenue growth.

In the U.S., consumer discretionary stocks, up 0.4 per cent, were the best performing of the 11 major S&P sectors. The group was lifted by a 2.5-per cent gain in Comcast after the cable operator reported earnings. Charter Communications gained 6.3 per cent on merger speculation.

Royal Caribbean Cruises jumped 9.2 per cent after it forecast higher-than-expected adjusted earnings for 2017.

Whirlpool tumbled 8.6 per cent after it posted a quarterly profit below expectations.

Among companies scheduled to report after the closing bell are tech giants Intel, Alphabet and Microsoft , as well as coffee chain Starbucks.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.15-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 64 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 129 new highs and 13 new lows.

Overseas, a key index of global equity markets held near a record high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions, strong corporate earnings and investor optimism spurred by Mr. Trump’s plans for new public spending.

MSCI’s world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was little changed and just 2 per cent off its record high hit in April, 2015. The index was boosted by strength in Asian and European shares.

“The impression ... is that the Trump reflation trade may be getting back on track,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was up 0.47 per cent at 100.5.

The Mexican peso weakened after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scrapped plans to meet Mr. Trump next week after the U.S. president tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall.

The Canadian dollar fell Thursday, down 0.15 to 76.34 cents (U.S.).

Oil prices jumped 2 per cent, boosted by the ongoing rally in the U.S. stock market, although gains in crude futures were capped by plentiful supplies and bulging inventories despite efforts by producers to cut output.

Brent crude settled up $1.16, or 2.1 per cent, at $56.24 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled up $1.03, or 2 per cent, at $53.78.

