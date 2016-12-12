The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell on Monday after six sessions of gains, weighed by tech sector stocks, while a rally in energy shares petered out as crude oil gains withered.

Bank shares fell ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting for the year, set to begin Tuesday and expected to end on Wednesday with the year’s first interest rate increase.

Traders cashed in gains in bank stocks ahead of the meeting, even if a rate hike, which on paper would benefit banks, is all but priced in.

The chances that the U.S. central bank will not raise rates is “close to zero, but it’s not zero,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

The S&P 500 financial sector fell 0.9 percent following five consecutive weeks of gains.

The benchmark’s tech sector fell 0.5 percent after posting its largest weekly advance in a year last week.

The healthcare sector was the biggest boost to both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials.

Regeneron gained 3.8 percent to $387.10 after data on a competing drug combination from Novartis and Opthotech did not meet its main goal. Ophthotech shares tumbled 86.4 percent.

Regeneron was the largest percentage gainer on both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,796.43, the S&P 500 lost 2.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,256.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.96 points, or 0.59 percent, to 5,412.54.

The Dow posted the latest in a string of record closing highs.

Energy stocks on the S&P 500 rose as much as 2.5 percent in early trading as crude oil prices soared around 6 percent to levels not seen in a year and a half. The sector ended up 0.7 percent, with both WTI and Brent crude barrels up less than 2 percent.

The industrials sector was down 0.37 percent, dragged down by defense stocks. Lockheed Martin declined 2.5 percent to $253.11, bouncing back from a session low of $245.50, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that the company’s F-35 program and costs were “out of control.”

Viacom fell 9.4 percent to $34.99. National Amusements withdrew its merger proposal for CBS and Viacom. Privately-held National Amusements is controlled by Sumner Redstone and his daughter, Shari Redstone.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals fell 12.9 percent to $115.08. The chief executive officer and chief financial officer resigned, a month after the drugmaker said it was investigating allegations related to sales practices of its flagship drug.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.79-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.23-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 7.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, roughly in line with the average volume over the last 20 sessions.

Canadian market

Canadian stocks fell for the first time in seven days, halting the longest streak of gains since March, as railway operators led industrial shares lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 15,287.70 at 4 p.m., pulling back from the highest level since May 2015. The benchmark gauge has risen almost 18 percent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg, ahead of No. 2 market Norway’s 15 percent advance.

Canadian National Railway Co. lost 2.3 percent, the most in six weeks, after Roddy Boyd’s Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation mentioned the stock cautiously, discussing Ontario auditors’ accusations in November that Canadian National and competitor Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. overcharged the province’s transit agency. The pair drove a 1.7 percent loss in industrial stocks.

Canadian National said in an e-mailed statement that the report’s allegations are false and based on information from fired employees terminated for alleged fraud and subject to ongoing litigation.

Energy producers added 0.4 percent, paring an earlier gain. Oil jumped to the highest price since July 2015 after Saudi Arabia signaled it’s ready to cut output more than earlier agreed and non-OPEC countries including Russia pledged to pump less next year. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Cenovus Energy Inc. each rose at least 0.7 percent.

Raw-materials producers are the top industry among 11 in the S&P/TSX this year with a 39 percent advance, followed by a 31 percent gain in energy shares, driven by rebounding gold and crude prices in 2016. Teck Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest diversified mining company, is up almost six-fold on a resurgence in commodities from metallurgical coal to zinc.

In other moves:

Open Text Corp. slipped 2 cents to the lowest level in a month after proposing an offering of shares to raise $500 million to finance a portion of the purchase price for its previously announced deal to buy Dell’s enterprise content business for $1.62 billion

WestJet Airlines Ltd. added 1.8 percent to a two-month high after reporting a November load factor of 80 percent, up 1.4 percent from year-ago levels.

With files from Bloomberg

