Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.

The heavyweight energy group climbed 1.6 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 1.6 per cent to $45.31 and Encana Corp up 3 per cent at $16.02, as a shutdown at Libya’s largest oilfield and political tensions in the Middle East supported prices.

“In terms of valuations, the Canadian (energy) names look fairly attractive versus U.S. peers,” said Manash Goswami, portfolio manager at First Asset Investment Management Inc.

He said U.S. investors might be wary about a possible U.S. border adjustment tax on Canadian oil imports, which he said he thought unlikely to materialize.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index settled up 63.66 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,730.79. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained, with financials and technology groups barely lower.

“We have a positive outlook for 2017 as a number of key economic indicators are pointing to an expansion in economic activity and we see positive growth trends in revenue and earnings in both Canada and the U.S.,” Mr. Goswami said.

The stock market operator, TMX Group Ltd, rose 1.5 per cent to $71.69 after China’s state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it would work with the company to expedite cross-border investments.

Canadian housing starts jumped in March to their highest level in nearly a decade on a sharp rise for multifamily buildings, defying expectations of a slowdown, data showed.

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc fell 5.4 per cent to $40.57 after a bank downgraded the stock.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.92 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 20,658.02, the S&P 500 gained 1.62 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,357.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.11 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 5,880.93.

Investors prepared for the start of quarterly profit reports, with earnings of S&P 500 companies estimated to have risen 10.1 per cent in the first three months of the year. The index is currently trading at 17.4 times forward earnings estimates, above its long-term average of 15, according to Thomson Reuters data.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are scheduled to report earnings on Thursday and could throw some light on the U.S. banking industry’s performance amid a rally in financial shares since the election of President Donald Trump.

However, bank stocks have retreated of late as investors question lofty valuations and Trump’s ability to swiftly introduce simpler regulations and other policies following the failure of a healthcare reform bill.

The S&P 500 financial sector was off 0.3 per cent, dragged down by Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

“A lot of the rally that’s occurred since the election has been predicated on the 10-year Treasury yield rising and a steepening yield curve. Over the past few months, we’ve flattened,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. “The banks in general still have the post-election gain, but the catalyst behind that seems to be reversing, so that could be a risk here.”

Thursday will be the last trading day of the week on Wall Street ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

Geopolitical tensions added to investor unease. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday the military strikes against Syria over its alleged use of chemical weapons were a warning to other nations, including North Korea, that “a response is likely” if they pose a danger.

Traders attributed a stock dip around noon to unverified rumors stemming from weekend news related to North Korea.

A U.S. official told Reuters over the weekend that a U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, as concerns grow about North Korea’s advancing weapons program.

Oil rose toward $56 a barrel on Monday, supported by another shutdown at Libya’s largest oilfield over the weekend and geopolitical tensions following last week’s U.S. missile strike on Syria.

Libya’s Sharara oilfield was shut on Sunday after a group blocked a pipeline linking it to an oil terminal, a Libyan oil source said. The field had only just returned to production, after a week-long stoppage ending in early April.

The outage adds fuel to a rally that started late last week after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government air base. While analysts point out that Syria produces only small volumes of oil, the Middle East is home to more than a quarter of the world’s oil output.

Rising tensions in the region has the potential to produce knee-jerk rallies in oil, even if major producing countries nearby like Iran, Iraq or Saudi Arabia, are not affected.

“There are a few geopolitical problems at the moment. On top of that, Libya isn’t producing oil, so that’s adding to the bullish side of the market,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 74 cents to settle at $55.98, not far from the one-month high of $56.08 reached on Friday. U.S. crude was up 84 cents to settle at $53.08.

Oil prices have also been supported by a deal led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day for the first six months of 2017, to get rid of excess supply. Libya and fellow OPEC member Nigeria are exempt from cuts.

In a sign of OPEC confidence that the deal is working, Kuwait’s oil minister said he expected producers’ adherence in March to their supply cut pledges to “be higher than the previous couple of months.”

The minister, Essam al-Marzouq, also said he saw “positive indications” in the decline of global oil stocks.

However, that price rally has also encouraged production in other countries such as the United States, filling some of the gap left by OPEC-led cuts.

U.S. crude inventories touched record highs both at the U.S. storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, and in the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent weeks, according to U.S. government data.

Traders say the stubbornly high stockpiles and production growth have limited the upside to any rally, though stock draws may finally appear in coming weeks as summer driving season kicks in.

“U.S. shale is going to continue to weigh on market. With refineries coming out of maintenance season, maybe we’ll see some real strength around here soon,” said Tariq Zahir, an analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors.

