Canadian stocks rose on Thursday, snapping a three-day slide as some key companies posted healthy earnings and crude bounced back slightly from the lowest levels in three weeks.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index increased 0.18 per cent, or 26.19 points, to 14,833.75 in Toronto. The index had fallen 0.9 per cent in the three sessions since closing at a 15-month high on Friday. The equity benchmark is up 14 per cent in 2016, the top performance among developed equity markets tracked by Bloomberg.

Energy producers rallied 1.9 per cent to lead gains among seven of the index’s 10 main groups in the S&P/TSX. Oil climbed from a three-week low following a report that Gulf nations may be willing to cut output as OPEC weighs action to ease a supply glut.

Suncor Energy Inc., Canada’s biggest energy producer, climbed 5.7 per cent to the highest in two years as the oil-sands giant swung to a profit in the third quarter after restoring operations shut during the Alberta wildfires in May. Suncor’s results herald possible improvements in earnings among Canadian energy producers amid the resurgence in crude prices this year. Oil has rebounded about 90 per cent since falling to its lowest level since 2003 in February.

Barrick Gold Corp., the world’s biggest bullion miner, added 1.4 per cent after beating earnings expectations. Barrick has cut its debt load by $1.4-billion this year and is on track for its reduction targets. It also raised its full-year production guidance. Rival Goldcorp Inc. slipped 3.7 per cent as production fell due to a lengthy work stoppage at one of its mines in Argentina.

Teck Resources Ltd. , Canada’s largest diversified miner, tumbled 0.7 per cent after adjusted earnings of 26 cents a share fell just short of the 28-cent analysts’ average as coal production rose less than expected and copper output declined. Teck posted third-quarter net profits of $234-million compared with a loss of $2.15-billion a year earlier. Teck is the best-performing stock in Canada year-to-date since 2009, with a five-fold increase fuelled by rallying metallurgical coal and zinc prices.

Strong growth data out of Britain prompted the worst daily sell-off in government bond for months and pushed yields on the world’s benchmark bonds higher on Thursday, as expectations eased for a Bank of England interest rate cut.

In the United States, equity losses led by Comcast and consumer discretionary stocks offset gains in the healthcare sector, while European stocks slid and the U.S. dollar advanced against the Swedish crown and Japanese yen.

Official data showed that Britain’s economy slowed only slightly in the three months after it voted to exit the European Union. It grew by 0.5 percent between July and September, a touch less than the second quarter’s 0.7 percent, enough to temper fears about an immediate economic impact following the Brexit decision.

Britain’s 10-year gilt was up 12 basis points to yield 1.27 per cent, on track for its biggest daily rise since June 2015.

German and U.S. equivalents rose to their highest since early June at 0.19 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. U.S. government yields were fueled further by upbeat jobless claims data, and were last at 1.85 per cent.

“The stronger (gross domestic data) print in the UK has given further weight to speculation that the BoE will not provide further stimulus any time soon,” said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.

In U.S. equity markets, investors took Qualcomm’s deal to buy NXP Semiconductors for about $47-billion as a sign of confidence, sending up shares of both.

Despite beating earnings estimates a day earlier, Comcast pulled the S&P and Nasdaq lower, paring some losses after falling as much as 2.7 per cent following price target cuts from Barclays and Deutsche Bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially fell 28.69 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 18,170.64, the S&P 500 lost 6.39 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 2,133.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.29 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 5,215.97.

The S&P 500 healthcare index rose 0.5 per cent to help keep the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark, buoyed by strong results and forecasts from Bristol-Myers, up 5.4 per cent and Celgene, up 6.4 per cent. The two drugmakers were the top boosts to the S&P 500.

Profits at S&P 500 companies have largely exceeded analysts’ estimates for the third quarter so far, setting up the first profit growth since the second quarter of 2015. Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows third-quarter earnings are now expected grow 2.6 per cent, up from the 0.5-per-cent decline anticipated at the start of October.

Europe’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.01 per cent, with defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities providing the biggest boost to the index, underscoring investor caution.

The MSCI all-country world stock index was down 0.33 per cent.

The U.S. dollar hit its highest in more than seven and a half years against the Swedish crown after dovish comments from Sweden’s central bank, and a three-month high against the yen on expectations for a December Federal Reserve rate hike.

The dollar extended gains during the day, last up 1.82 per cent against the Swedish crown at 9.0702 crowns, after touching 9.0890, its highest level since early March 2009.

Oil edged higher on Thursday, lifted by a reported drop in U.S. crude inventories stored at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, and as commitments from Gulf OPEC members assuaged lingering doubts in the market about cooperation from other producers.

Energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies told their Russian counterpart this week they are willing to reduce their peak oil output by up to 4 per cent, sources familiar with the matter said.

U.S. crude settled up 1.10 per cent, or 54 cents, at $49.72 a barrel, while Brent crude added 44 cents, or 84 per cent, to $50.40.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed last month to restrain output to boost prices, which have been slumping at less than half their mid-2014 levels due to a persistent supply glut.

Iraq on Sunday called for an exemption, adding to the list of members seeking special treatment. The expectation was that Libya, Nigeria and Iran should be exempt as their output had been hit by wars and sanctions, OPEC sources said.

While doubts linger about OPEC’s ability to implement the cut, the market has been leery of reading too much into it ahead of a meeting scheduled for the end of November, said David Thompson, executive vice-president at Powerhouse, an energy-specialized commodities broker in Washington.

“All that should be bearish, but the market is reluctant to get significantly short in front of that because of obviously, a political decision could catch them on the wrong side,” he said.

Gold was little changed on Thursday, pressured by a persistently strong dollar as the market awaits more signs about the timing of an expected U.S. interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve.

Bets that the Fed will raise rates have driven the dollar to nine-month highs against a basket of currencies this week and limited gains in gold. The dollar index was about 0.3 percent higher on Thursday.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $1,270 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures ended the session up 0.2 per cent at $1,269.50 per ounce. Spot gold has traded in a $16 range over the last week.

“The constant strength in the U.S. dollar serves as an inhibiting factor to the upside. We were higher, volume was moderate with little real enthusiasm to speak of,” said Bill O’Neill, co-founder of LOGIC Advisors.

With files from Bloomberg News

Report Typo/Error