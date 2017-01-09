Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, following a sharp retreat in energy stocks as oil prices dropped, and as financial and industrial stocks also slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 107.10 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 15,388.95. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups fell.

Dow, S&P 500 end down, weighed by energy, financials

Declines in energy and financial stocks weighed on the S&P 500 on Monday and helped stall the Dow’s pursuit of the 20,000 milestone ahead of earnings season and U.S. policy changes under Donald Trump.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 73.89 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 19,889.91, the S&P 500 lost 7.95 points, or 0.349147 per cent, to 2,269.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.76 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 5,531.82.

