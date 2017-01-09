Canada’s benchmark stock index finished lower on Monday as energy stocks fell with tumbling oil prices, and financial, telecom and industrial stocks also weighed on the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 107.10 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 15,388.95. Two stocks declined for every gainer.

The most influential movers on the index included some of its biggest oil and gas producers, with the energy group down 2.5 per cent overall as oil prices fell on fears that record Iraqi crude exports and growing U.S. output could undermine OPEC’s efforts to reduce supply.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 3.1 per cent to C$41.82, and Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.4 per cent to C$43.49.

Seven Generations Energy slumped 9.1 per cent to C$27.06 after reporting lower-than-expected production in the fourth quarter.

“A lot of momentum was in that name. ... It was really being pushed in the broker channels. It probably ran a little bit ahead of itself,” said Bryden Teich, a portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

The financials group, which accounts for 35 per cent of the index weight, lost 0.5 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc off 1.3 per cent at C$43.56 and insurer Sun Life Financial Inc down 1.5 per cent at C$51.46.

Industrials and telecoms both lost 0.8 per cent.

On the positive side, Quebecor Inc rose 2 per cent to C$38.12 and Shaw Communications Inc added 1.9 per cent to C$22.77 after RBC upgraded its view of the two cable companies’ stock.

RBC also raised its view on exchange operator TMX Group Ltd , while downgrading telecom companies Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc as well as mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc.

TMX advanced 3.5 per cent to C$75.60, Rogers declined 1.5 per cent to C$51.40, BCE lost 1.1 per cent to C$57.94, and Home Capital shed 2.4 per cent to C$30.54.

Canadian companies are more optimistic about sales as demand picks up and they plan to boost investment and hiring, but businesses are uncertain about U.S. protectionism, and the labor market shows signs of substantial slack, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.

Oil drop stymies Dow’s march to 20,000; health stocks boost Nasdaq

Declines in energy and financial stocks weighed on the S&P 500 on Monday and helped stall the Dow ‘s pursuit of the 20,000 milestone ahead of earnings season and expected U.S. policy changes under the Donald Trump presidency.

The Nasdaq notched a record high close, extending its bullish run with help from healthcare stocks.

The S&P’s energy sector dropped 1.5 per cent as oil prices slid on concerns that rising Iraqi exports and U.S. output could dampen the impact of a deal among major producers to limit output.

Elsewhere, investors were taking a breather ahead of fourth-quarter earnings and the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.

The S&P 500 benchmark has risen more than 6 per cent since the Nov. 8 election of Donald Trump, who has pledged tax cuts, lighter regulation and fiscal stimulus, but investors are now waiting to see if he can deliver on those promises.

“People are waiting for more information. We’re waiting for political news, we’re waiting for earnings. There’s a lot of uncertainty out there. As the month goes on I expect we’ll see some movement,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

The financial sector fell 0.8 per cent on Monday. It had risen almost 18 per cent since the election, led by banking stocks.

Big banks will provide the first peek into how U.S. companies fared in the fourth quarter later this week. S&P 500 companies overall are expected to post a 5.8 per cent increase in profit in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“There is some hope we’ll see some movement upward. Investors want to see some of those reports come out first,” said Jankovskis.

Two-thirds of the 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components fell, keeping the psychologically significant 20,000 mark at bay. Goldman Sachs’ 0.8 per cent fall was its biggest drag followed by International Business Machine’s 0.9 per cent drop and Exxon Mobil’s 1.7 per cent decline.

The Dow had come tantalizingly close to the milestone on Friday, hitting a peak of 19,999.63, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also touched records after a late pop in tech stocks.

“Our view about the Dow (hitting) 20,000 is not a matter of if, but a matter of when,” said Matt Jones, U.S. head of equity strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 76.42 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 19,887.38, the S&P 500 had lost 8.08 points, or 0.354856 per cent, to 2,268.9 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 10.76 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 5,531.82.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower.

The S&P’s health sector was the biggest gainer with Merck & Co. <MRK. N> the leading boost and Vertex Pharmaceuticals the biggest percentage gainer with a 4.4 pct jump after it issued guidance.

Nasdaq’s biggest drivers in the healthcare sector were Ariad Pharmaceuticals, which closed up 72.9 per cent on a $5.20-billion buyout deal with Japan’s Takeda 4502.T Incyte with a 9.4 per cent jump after it announced advancements in its cancer drug program with Merck.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.45-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 16 new lows.

About 6.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges on Monday compared with the 6.6 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

