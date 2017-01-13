Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index’s heavyweight financials sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.12 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 15,497.28. Eight of its main sectors rose.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were banks, with Royal Bank of Canada climbing 0.8 per cent and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce up 0.3 per cent.

Gains for Canadian bank stocks came as some major U.S. banks reported quarterly profits that beat expectations and bond yields rose after data showed U.S. retail sales rose solidly in December.

Higher bond yields increase net interest margins of banks and reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities.

Manulife Financial Corprose rose 0.4 per cent to $24.81, while the overall financials group gained 0.5 per cent.

The S&P 500 rose on Friday after major U.S. banks kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with strong results, making investors more confident about heady valuations after a recent market rally, while the Nasdaq closed at a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.34 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 19,885.66, the S&P 500 gained 4.2 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 2,274.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.63 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 5,574.12.

Wall Street has surged since President-elect Trump’s unexpected election victory on optimism he will cut corporate taxes, spend on infrastructure and deregulate banks.

With stocks trading at valuations well above historic averages, many investors believe further gains will depend on S&P 500 companies handing in strong report cards over the next several weeks.

Major banks on Friday did not disappoint: Bank of America , JPMorgan and Wells Fargo all posted quarterly profits above analysts’ expectations. They also expressed optimism about 2017 in their first public comments about earnings since Mr. Trump won the election in November.

Their shares surged over 2 per cent but later gave up most of those gains. Wells Fargo was 1.5 per cent higher and JPMorgan added 0.5 per cent.

The S&P financial sector has jumped about 17 per cent since the election, outpacing the S&P 500’s 6.1-per-cent rise.

“Earnings are key going forward, and we’re off to a decent start,” said Mike Baele, managing director with the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in Portland, Oregon.

The Dow declined, with McDonald’s and other consumer stocks down after a report showed U.S. retail sales and core retail sales increased less than expected in December.

Trading volumes were light ahead of a three-day weekend.

The combined profit of S&P 500 companies is expected to have risen 6.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We’ve come a long way very quickly so there’s scope for a pullback, but overall the outlook for 2017 is relatively positive,” said Jon Adams, senior investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management.

Oil prices fell on Friday and ended the week 3 per cent lower on lingering doubts over the extent of OPEC cuts, with sentiment worsened by concerns over the economic health of the world’s second-largest oil consumer, China, after it reported the steepest falls in overall exports since 2009.

Record Chinese crude imports of 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in December helped to buoy prices somewhat, traders said, but they could not hide underlying fears over the overall health of the world’s second-biggest economy.

Brent crude futures settled 56 cents lower at $55.45 a barrel, ending the week with a loss of about 3 per cent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 64 cents to close at $52.37 also notching a weekly drop of nearly 3 per cent.

“China right now seems more interested in keeping capital in the country than focusing on growth overall,” Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago said.

“We have to watch this situation develop because this is one threat to what is an otherwise wildly bullish scenario for oil in the coming year.”

On the supply side, there was some market support from top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, which said that its output had fallen below 10 million bpd to levels last seen in February 2015 and that it expects to make even deeper cuts next month.

However, hard evidence of export reductions has yet to emerge, two weeks into the month in which the cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers, such as Russia, were supposed to start.

“Compliance won’t be 100 percent; it never is,” an OPEC source told Reuters, adding that an overall rate of 50 percent to 60 percent would be good enough, based on past compliance levels.

Although, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters he was sure countries would follow through on the deal.

Libya’s oil production increased to 750,000 barrels per day (bpd), the deputy leader of the U.N.-backed government said, a rise of about 50,000 bpd from last week.

“I think the bigger issues for oil are less about demand right now and a lot more about the supply condition,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.

“EIA data and our own government policies have to leave you thinking that a U.S. production response may unwind all the production cuts Saudi Arabia and others are planning.”

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed crude production rose notably last week, particularly in the lower 48 states. Overall production was 8.95 million bpd last week, the most since April of last year.

Saudi Arabia is likely to cut heavy oil production rather than light in order to maximize revenues, and as U.S. supply comes back, more light barrels will likely enter the market, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

U.S. oil drillers cut rigs this week for only the second week in the last seven months, seen by traders as a pause in a recovery expected to last into 2018.

Report Typo/Error