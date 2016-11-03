Global equity prices drifted lower on Thursday as worries about the U.S. presidential election continued to weigh on investor sentiment, while sterling rose after a UK court ruled that the British government needed parliamentary approval to trigger Brexit.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped after the Bank of England scrapped plans to cut interest rates and projected higher inflation, and oil prices remained weak on skepticism about OPEC’s planned production limit.

MSCI’s 47-country “All World” index, was down 0.24 per cent, dragged down by weakness on Wall Street.

Canadian stocks fell for the third consecutive day, despite gains in raw-materials and financials shares.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.08 per cent, or 11.30 points, to 14,583.42 in Toronto, following its biggest drop in seven weeks.

Raw-materials producers advanced after snapping a four-day rally. Gains were once again centered around gold miners, with Kinross Gold surging 8.9 per cent to its highest level since September after its CEO vowed to continue a disciplined approach to M&A. Barrick Gold Corp. added 1.2 per cent.

Financial stocks rose for the first time in three days as the election angst showed signs of abating. Manulife Financial Corp. advanced 0.8 per cent, while Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia gained to propel the group higher. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. climbed 2.9 per cent, its best in four months.

Energy shares slipped as crude oil extended a slide to a fifth day, the longest since July. Declines of more than 1.8 per cent in Cenovus Energy Inc. and Enbridge Inc. overshadowed Encana Corp.’s 5.6-per-cent jump after it posted a surprise profit.

Wall Street fell modestly on Thursday, with the S&P 500 in its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis, as Facebook shares weighed and investors grappled with uncertainty over next week’s U.S. presidential election.

Facebook shares tumbled 5.7 per cent as the world’s largest online social media network warned that revenue growth would slow this quarter.

The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Both suffered their eighth straight session of losses.

Investors have been unnerved by signs the U.S. presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is tightening, after Ms. Clinton had until recently been thought to have a clear lead.

Two polls showed Ms. Clinton maintaining a narrow lead nationally ahead of the Nov. 8 election, echoing other polls that have shown Ms. Clinton with a slimmer lead since the re-emergence last week of a controversy over her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

“The polls have tightened and now the concern is more about what might a Trump presidency look like and the market hasn’t quite priced that in,” said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. “Given the fact that the election is five days away, that’s what’s driving near-term behavior right now.”

The S&P 500 unofficially lost 9.28 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 2,088.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.16 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 5,058.41.

The Dow Jones industrial average, which does not include Facebook among its components, fell 28.83 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 17,930.81.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of near-term investor anxiety, climbed 9.1 per cent to its highest level in more than four months.

“This kind of noise around politics is here to stay for a prolonged period of time” even beyond the election, said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York. “So what does that mean? Noise around the markets.”

In a negative technical sign for the market, the combined number of 52-week lows on the NYSE and the Nasdaq significantly outpaced the number of new highs.

With the S&P’s recent slide, the benchmark index’s 2016 gain has been trimmed to 2.4 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended flat, giving up early gains as a strengthened pound weighed on the shares internationally exposed companies including Diageo.

The sterling surged to a four-week high after the UK court ruling soothed concerns about Brexit and the Bank of England scrapped plans to cut interest rates.

Sterling climbed as much as 1.5 per cent to hit $1.2494 , its strongest since Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar hovered near multi-week lows against a basket of major currencies, on uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, ending a morning reprieve that saw the dollar stabilize.

“Most polls are still showing that it’s far too close to call, and that’s ultimately what’s keeping investors nervous,” Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

“We’re now seeing markets price in a higher risk of a Trump presidency.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.26 per cent to 97.149.

In bond markets, U.S. Treasury prices dipped, with long-dated bonds underperforming, after the Bank of England scrapped plans to cut interest rates and indicated that inflation is likely to rise further.

The BoE ramped up its forecasts for growth and predicted that inflation would jump to 2.7 per cent this time next year, nearly triple its current level.

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 4/32 in price to yield 1.81 per cent, up from 1.80 per cent late on Wednesday.

Oil prices extended their recent slide as investors fretted over a record weekly surge in U.S. crude inventories and many remained skeptical about whether OPEC will actually implement its planned output cap.

Brent crude settled down 51 cents, or 1.09 per cent, at $46.35 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled down 68 cents, or 1.50 per cent, at $44.66.

Gold edged higher in response to the lower dollar and also uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential race.

Spot gold prices were up 0.31 per cent to $1,300.93.

With files from Bloomberg News

