U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with healthcare stocks leading the declines as investors cashed in on a post-election rally and waited for clarity on the next U.S. administration’s policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.89 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 18,867.93, the S&P 500 lost 5.22 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,181.90 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.46 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 5,321.51, after hitting an intraday record high earlier, with the biggest drags from companies such as Alphabet Inc and Amgen.

In Toronto, energy stocks led the index to close higher, up 37.94 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 14,864.03. It was led higher by energy, utility and financial stocks. Encana gained 3 per cent, Suncor was up 1.4 per cent, and TD Bank was up 0.8 per cent. Six of 10 sectors rose on Friday. Oil rose 0.6 per cent in New York.

The Canadian dollar close at 73.95 cents (U.S.), up 0.04 of a cent.

U.S. stocks have generally been rising since Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the presidential election last week as his proposals to increase infrastructure spending and reduce taxes are expected to boost the economy.

While the three major indexes were on track to close higher for the second week in a row, the rally lost some steam this week.

“People are still trying to wrap their arms around what the U.S. elections mean for policy going forward,” said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede in Philadelphia.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower. Losses in shares of Merck and Allergan Plc helped drag down the S&P health sector, which led the decliners with a 1.2 per cent fall.

Consumer staples fell 0.4 per cent, weighed down by a 1 per cent fall in Procter & Gamble. The S&P Energy sector was the best performer with a 0.7 per cent increase as oil futures rose.

The S&P financial sector was up 0.2 per cent, and has risen almost 11 per cent since the U.S. election, boosted by prospect of higher interest rates and lighter regulation.

Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch each fell more than 14 per cent after both retailers warned of a challenging holiday quarter.

Traders are pricing in an 83-per-cent chance for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December, according to Thomson Reuters data.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Friday he was leaning toward supporting a December increase and that the real question would be the Fed’s rate path in 2017.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said that while she supports raising rates, the U.S. central bank must do so only gradually.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen had said Thursday the central bank could raise rates “relatively soon,” sending out a clear signal for a December move.

The U.S. dollar extended its record advance against the euro on speculation U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s economic policies will trigger faster monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy. Bonds around the world headed for their steepest two-week loss in at least 26 years, while stocks trimmed their weekly slide. Oil rose after OPEC member Algeria said the group’s meeting with Russia gave it confidence a deal can be reached to re-balance global markets.

The U.S. currency’s appreciation over the past two weeks has come as Treasury yields have surged on bets the new administration will boost spending and spark an increase in inflation. Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested Thursday the central bank remained on course to tighten policy, while Fed St. Louis President James Bullard said Friday that some of Trump’s potential policies may help restore lagging U.S. productivity.

“The dollar is rampant,” said Stuart Bennett, head of Group-of-10 currency strategy at Banco Santander SA in London. “It’s just this assumption, and for now it still is an assumption, that the U.S. is going to reflate next year from fiscal policy. Yellen’s comments yesterday probably helped the dollar.”

The dollar advanced 0.5 per cent to $1.0573 per euro in New York, and reached the strongest level since December. The U.S. currency added 0.6 per cent to 110.80 yen, on track for a two-week advance of more than 7 per cent, the biggest since 1999.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against 10 major peers, reached the highest since February. The gauge is up 1.9 per cent this week after last week’s 2.8 per cent rise. It’s gained 1.6 per cent this year, after accumulating losses for most of 2016.

“U.S. dollar momentum has been strong,” said Vassili Serebriakov, a foreign-exchange strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in New York. “The move has further to go. We could see some consolidation ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays, but I suspect markets will continue buying into any U.S. dollar pullbacks.”

Reuters, Bloomberg

