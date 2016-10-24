The S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday on the back of strong earnings, while a flurry of acquisitions indicated corporate America continues to see untapped value in the market.

Annualized third-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components are expected to have risen 1.1 percent last quarter, following four quarters of contraction, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. Of the 120 companies that have reported so far, 78 percent have beaten analyst expectations, above the long-term average of 63.5 percent.

Microsoft, which handily beat expectations last week, rose 2.2 percent and Apple, due to report on Tuesday, rose 0.9 percent.

“Consensus is earnings are going to continue to improve in part due to favorable energy prices and to strong consumption patterns here in the U.S.,” said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel Nicolaus in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Wall Street signaled skepticism that AT&T would be allowed by regulators to purchase Time Warner Inc for a planned $85.4 billion.

Shares of both companies fell as analysts scrutinized the deal, with AT&T down 1.7 percent at $36.86 and Time Warner Inc down 3.1 percent at $86.74.

But competitor T-Mobile US jumped to its highest since August 2007 after it raised its forecast for customer additions for the year and said the AT&T-Time Warner deal could help T-Mobile carve out more market share.

T-Mobile shares ended up 9.5 percent at $51.19.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.32 points, or 0.43 percent, to 18,223.03, the S&P 500 gained 10.17 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,151.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.43 points, or 1 percent, to 5,309.83.

TD Ameritrade fell 4.4 percent to $35.46 after it said it would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services in a deal valued at $4 billion.

B/E Aerospace jumped 16.4 percent to $58.89 after aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins said it would buy the company in a deal valued at $6.4 billion plus the assumption of $1.9 billion in debt. Rockwell was down 6.2 percent at $79.21.

“Overall merger and acquisition activity will continue, due in part to low debt financing costs,” said Stifel’s Morganlander.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 110 new highs and 45 new lows.

About 5.8 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 6.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Canadian market

Canadian stocks slid back from a five-day rally on Monday as a drop in commodities prices pressured oil and gold companies.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.1 percent to 14,923.01 at 4 p.m. in Toronto. The gauge rose 2.4 percent last week to its highest level since June 2015. Gains among miners and energy producers have propelled the index to a 15 percent increase this year, making it the top performing developed equity market in the world, ahead of the U.K. and New Zealand.

Seven of the 11 sectors in the index edged higher, led by information technology, which picked up 0.9 percent, paced by a 2 percent increase in Montreal-based CGI Group Inc. Financials, which account for about a third of the index, rose 0.2 percent after Toronto-Dominion Bank and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. agreed to buy St. Louis-based brokerage Scottrade Financial Services Inc. for $4 billion. Toronto-Dominion, the largest stakeholder in TD Ameritrade, expects the deal to bolster its U.S. expansion. The lender’s stock rose 0.2 percent to a record high.

Energy producers, Canada’s second largest sector, fell 0.7 percent as crude dropped 0.4 percent at 4 p.m. in New York, hovering just above $50 a barrel. Oil slumped after Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer, said it should be exempt from planned output cuts. Enbridge Inc. fell 0.9 percent and TransCanada Corp. was down 1.4 percent.

Raw-materials producers fell 0.9 percent from a monthly high. Gold fell 0.2 percent as the dollar slipped from its highest level in seven months, supporting demand for the metal that has sunk more than $100 from its high this year. That rally, which took gold prices to the best first half in almost four decades, is fading as traders price-in increasing odds that interest rates will rise. Rising rates dull the precious metal’s appeal because it doesn’t pay interest. Barrick Gold Corp. fell 1.9 percent.

The Bank of Canada renewed a two percent inflation targeting agreement, as Canada’s inflation rate quickened in September for the first time in five months. The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent in September from a year ago, led by higher gasoline prices.

Canadian stock valuations remain 17 percent higher than their U.S. peers, with the S&P/TSX carrying a price-earnings ratio of 23.7 compared with 20.2 for the the S&P 500 Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns Burger King and Tim Hortons, fell 4.5 percent despite posting third-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates. The Oakville, Ontario-based company has gained 16 percent this year.

With files from Bloomberg News

Report Typo/Error