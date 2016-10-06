Major U.S. stock indexes closed little changed on Thursday, even as declining names outnumbered advancers, ahead of job market data seen as key to determine whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates before the end of the year.

Gains in crude prices gave support to the idea that the economy is strengthening, as did a report that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week to a near 43-year low.

The data comes a day before the payrolls report for September, expected to show the U.S. economy created 175,000 jobs last month.

The dollar hit its highest since late July against a basket of currencies as the data reinforced the view the Fed may raise interest rates at its December meeting.

Despite the currency’s strength, oil prices rose to a four-month high. Crude futures prices have risen nearly 15 percent over the past seven sessions.

“Energy is a positive input, the bottoming in energy prices,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

However, he said, traders were in wait-and-see mode ahead of the payrolls data.

“It all is a prelude to the jobs number,” he said.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,268.5, the S&P 500 gained 1.04 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,160.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.17 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,306.85.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.54-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 6.32 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.1 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Twitter shares plunged 20.1 percent to $19.87 as fears mounted that a much-anticipated auction of the social media company will draw minimal interest from potential buyers. Technology news website Recode said Disney and Alphabet would not bid for the company.

Wal-Mart dropped 3.2 percent to $69.36 and weighed the most on the S&P 500 after the world’s largest retailer forecast flat earnings for next year.

The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Whole Foods , which rose 4.9 percent to $29.33.

About 6.35 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.1 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 28 new lows.

Canadian market

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Thursday as gold miners’ shares fell with the precious metal on increased expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.5 percent, while a global gold index heavily populated by Canadian miners dropped 2.5 percent.

Both measures had risen steadily this year until August and have faltered since.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.3 percent to C$20.59 and Detour Gold Corp lost 3.4 percent to C$22.87.

“Gold has had a very, very strong run and gold stocks more so, contributing a lot to the performance of the TSX year-to-date. So when you get a move like this ... it is going to have some impact,” said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investments.

Spot gold fell for the eighth straight session, down nearly 1 percent, pressured by a stronger dollar after U.S. weekly jobless claims fell and ahead of key data that could put the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, which has bet on declining stock markets and more deflationary pressures, fell 3.5 percent to C$727.46.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 15.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 14,595.50.

Just four of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Energy stocks firmed 0.4 percent as oil extended recent gains.

Cenovus Energy Inc rose nearly 3 percent to C$19.98 and Suncor Energy Inc advanced 0.6 percent to C$36.90.

“We continue to see some upside to oil prices and that will lift the TSX overall,” Petursson said.

U.S. crude oil futures settled up 61 cents at $50.44 a barrel spurred by an informal meeting of major oil producers on output cuts and plunging U.S. crude inventories.

“What our research would show is that as oil prices move up it tends to lift TSX earnings across the board,” said Petursson.

In addition to energy companies, other groups that benefit from higher oil prices include banks, industrials and consumer companies, Petursson added.

Canada’s main stock index is expected to extend this year’s hefty gains in 2017, a Reuters poll found, although stock market strategists said they are concerned about the outcome of the U.S. election and potential threats to global trade.

Industrials rose 0.3 percent, while the heavyweight financials group was little changed.

Report Typo/Error