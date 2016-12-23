Key stock indexes around the world were little changed on Friday, as were the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, in low volume trading ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

The U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies , lingering about half a per cent below a 14-year peak set earlier this week. The dollar index has gained 5.0 per cent since Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential victory on Nov. 8, but was little changed for the week.

U.S. Treasury prices were slightly firmer as investors made minimal moves in a holiday-shortened session.

Bonds showed little reaction to data showing that new U.S. single-family home sales rose 5.2 per cent on an annual basis in November to the second highest pace since 2007, while consumer sentiment hovered near a 13-year high this month.

“No one wants to take additional risk between now and the end of the year. They don’t want to jeopardize those gains,” said Stan Shipley, strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

Trading volumes have been muted this week, which is also the last full week of trading this year. U.S. markets will be shut on Monday for the holiday-in-lieu of Christmas Day which falls on a Sunday this year.

U.S. equity indexes were mixed and remained near their Thursday closing levels, with the three major indexes on track to post weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which came close to the 20,000 mark earlier this week, looked set to record its seventh straight weekly gain.

“It’s going to get tough to get over that 20,000 mark. We can do it, but it’s going to take a catalyst to move investors,” said Jeff Kravetz, a Phoenix-based regional investment director of the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.93 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 19,933.81, the S&P 500 gained 2.83 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,263.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.27 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 5,462.69.

Canada’s main stock index closed barely lower on Friday, ending a six-day rising streak as losses among energy and financial stocks outweighed gains for gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 7.08 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,328.15. Six of its 10 main industry groups rose, with the heavyweight energy group down 0.7 per cent.

Iamgold jumped 3.6 per cent, Barrick Gold added 3.4 per cent and Goldcorp was up 2.1 per cent. Fairfax Financial slipped 1.3 per cent, and Sun Life Financial was off 0.9 per cent.

The Canadian dollar slipped a quarter of a cent to 73.86 cents (U.S.).

Six of its 10 main groups rose, with the heavyweight energy group down 0.7 per cent and financials off 0.2 per cent. Those two sectors combine to account for 57 per cent of the index’s weight.

Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 1.9 per cent to $18.17 and Bank of Montreal slipped 0.2 per cent to $97.17.

The Canadian economy retreated in October due to widespread weakness in the manufacturing sector and a decline in oil and gas extraction, raising the risk fourth-quarter growth could slow more than the Bank of Canada anticipates.

“There’s the unexpected October contraction, which we viewed as not so unexpected,” said Simon Jochlin, a portfolio analytics associate at StennerZohny Investment Partners+, part of Richardson GMP Ltd.

He said he thinks there is a 50 per cent chance that the Canadian economy falls into recession in 2017, forcing the central bank to cut rates next year.

“When you do have consumers as leveraged as they are and a disproportionate allocation to real estate and indirect dependence on it for output and growth, it could very quickly impact sectors throughout,” he said.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1 percent as bullion prices edged higher.

Oceanagold Corp. rose 3.5 per cent to $3.51 and Iamgold Corp. rose 3.6 per cent to $4.55.

CGI Group Inc. added 1 per cent to $63.73. The IT company said on Thursday it had signed a 10-year, $150-million deal to renew and expand its partnership with iA Financial Group.

Logistics software company Descartes Systems Group rose 1.9 per cent to $28.57. It said it has acquired trade data company Datamyne for $52.7-million in cash.

European stocks were mixed, with banks edging higher after both Deutche Bank and Credit Suisse settled investigations into U.S. mortgage securities sales.

A bailout for Italy’s oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi, was also approved as Italy’s government looked to end a protracted banking crisis that has gummed up the economy.

European shares closed little changed with an index of Italian lenders up 0.64 per cent.

While Monte dei Paschi shares were suspended from trading, Italian government bond yields rose, with 10-year yields moving to 1.83 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which touched a five-month low on Thursday, fell 0.46 per cent, to post a weekly drop of 1.7 per cent in a second consecutive week of declines.

Japan’s Nikkei, closed for a holiday on Friday, was up 0.1 per cent for the week. The index has posted seven straight weeks of gains, its longest winning streak since early 2013, boosted by the yen’s weakness in the face of a surging dollar.

Gold edged higher as the U.S. dollar retreated from its 14-year highs, tempting some buyers to take advantage of a near 10-month low in prices after six straight weeks of decline.

Crude oil futures were little moved but U.S. oil prices closed at a 17-month high just over $53 a barrel.

