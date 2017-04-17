Canada’s main stock index posted its biggest gain in more than six weeks on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth.

The heavyweight financials group jumped 1.4 per cent as bond yields recovered somewhat from multi-month lows, with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 2.1 per cent at C$66.20 and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 1.5 per cent to C$77.14.

“We’re getting a little bit of a rebound as investor focus shifts at least slightly away from some of the geopolitical worries and back to what’s likely to be the headliner of the week, which is earnings reports,” said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.

The most influential movers on the index also included Teck Resources Ltd, which rose 1.6 per cent to C$29.80, and Lundin Mining Corp, up 1.5 per cent to C$7.45.

The base metal miners gains came as China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter as industrial output grew by the most in over two years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 149.41 points, or 0.96 per cent, at 15,684.89.

That was its biggest one-day gain since March 1.

Nine of its 10 main sectors gained, with advancers outnumbering decliners by 2.5-to-1.

The index fell on Thursday to its lowest level in more than two weeks. The market was closed on Friday.

Gold miners weighed as the precious metal came off a five-month high, with Alamos Gold Inc falling 1.8 per cent to C$10.75 and B2Gold Corp down 3.1 per cent at C$3.7 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was barely higher overall.

Marijuana stocks fell from last week’s highs following the introduction of legislation to legalize its recreational use, with Canopy Growth Corp down 3.2 per cent at C$9.61 and OrganiGram Holdings Inc off 5.7 per cent at C$2.66.

The energy group climbed 1.2 per cent even as oil prices slipped, with pipeline company Enbridge Inc up 0.9 per cent to C$56.77 and Suncor Energy Inc adding 1.4 per cent to C$41.26.

Wall Street rallies in low volume led by banks, tech

U.S. stocks bounced back on Monday after the S&P 500 closed the previous session at a two-month low, in a broad rally led by recently beaten-down bank and technology shares.

Market focus shifted from geopolitical tension to earnings, with several Dow components, including Goldman Sachs, General Electric and Johnson & Johnson, scheduled to release results later this week.

Stock trading volume was the lightest for a single session so far this year.

Stocks rebounded after investors last week sought safe-haven assets due to geopolitical tensions, mainly out of Syria and North Korea.

“The market started out on an up note because we went through the weekend without significant global turmoil,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“This is the unwinding (of) the defensiveness with which we went into the long weekend.”

Tuz said strong bank earnings last week kept the group in investors’ favour, and there is support for stocks from expectations that overall earnings for the S&P 500 will be “pretty robust.”

At the closing bell on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.67 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 20,636.92, the S&P 500 gained 20.06 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 2,349.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.64 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 5,856.79.

The technology sector of the S&P 500 closed up for the first time in 11 sessions. Financials rose for the second time in the same period.

Profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 10.4 per cent in the latest quarter, the first double-digit percentage growth since the third quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

S&P 500 component Netflix, which reported results after the bell, was up 3.0 per cent to $147.25 during the regular session but fell 2.1 per cent after the bell.

Amazon was the largest points gainer on the S&P 500, up 2.0 per cent to $901.99 after Credit Suisse raised its price target to $1,050 from $900.

Credit Suisse also raised its price target on Boeing, sending the aircraft maker’s shares up 1.9 per cent to $179.02.

Incyte Corp tumbled 10.5 per cent to $126.07, while Eli Lilly dropped 4.1 per cent to $82.38 after the companies said on Friday the U.S. drug regulator declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis from the two partners.

Despite the refocus on earnings, the market could still be rattled by geo-political sabre-rattling.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence put North Korea on notice on Monday, warning that recent U.S. military strikes in Syria and Afghanistan showed the resolve of President Donald Trump should not be tested.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.93-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.36-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 32 new highs and 49 new lows.

About 5.31 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 6.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Report Typo/Error