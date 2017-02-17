Canada’s main stock index closed lower Friday, its first decline in nine days as it pulled back from Thursday’s record high, pressured by losses for resource shares as oil and copper prices fell.

Losses for the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index came as concerns over the French election and weak data in Britain weighed on global stocks, while investors looked for clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies on tax and trade.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 25.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 15,838.63. The Canadian dollar was off 0.16 to 76.30 cents (U.S.).

Seven of its 10 sectors were down, led lower by the materials, energy and consumer discretionary sectors.

In New York, the S&P 500 edged higher Friday, held back pulled by bank and energy stocks, while gains in Kraft Heinz put the Nasdaq on track for a record high close. The Dow was down.

Trading was mixed as investors digested recent record highs fuelled by the “Trump Rally” that has seen the S&P 500 rise about almost 10 per cent since the November presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 4.28 points or 0.02 per cent at 20,624.05 points, while the S&P 500 added 3.94 points, or 0.17 per cent to 2,351.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.68 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 5,838.58.

For the week, the Dow was up 1.7 per cent, the S&P gained 1.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 1.8 per cent.

The Nasdaq’s increase was driven by an 10.74-per cent jump in Kraft Heinz, which said it would continue to pursue a $143-billion (U.S.) bid for Unilever, despite being rebuffed.

Unilever’s U.S.-listed shares surged 14.02 per cent.

In Toronto, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. fell nearly 2 per cent. On Thursday, the company reported a 27.5 per cent slump in revenue, weighed down by losses from cuts to equity hedges following the U.S. presidential election.

Shares of Enbridge Inc. fell 0.7 per cent. Canada’s largest pipeline company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as expenses jumped and the company said its deal to buy Spectra Energy Corp. was on track to close this quarter.

The overall financials group dipped 0.1 per cent as bond yields fell and the energy group lost 0.4 per cent, pressured by lower oil prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude were down most of the day but settled up 4 cents at $53.40 (U.S.) a barrel.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.7 per cent at $5,960 a tonne. Prices hit a 21-month high of $6,204 on Monday. Traders said a disappointment with copper’s performance since Monday had persuaded many betting on higher prices to cut back their holdings.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 per cent, with First Quantum Minerals slumping 5 per cent after reporting fourth quarter results on Thursday.

Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss and said it expected its margins to halve in the current quarter from a year ago, as fuel costs inch up with the rise in oil prices. Its shares fell 8.6 per cent to $13.16.

Some analysts raised their target price on Canadian Tire’s stock after the company reported strong fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday. Its stock gained 1.9 per cent.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were lower. Among those groups that gained, telecoms and tech rose 0.6 per cent.

In the U.S., signs of a strengthening economy as well as anticipated tax cuts have driven much of the week’s gains. With a strong fourth-quarter earnings season mostly complete, many investors say they need concrete signs of progress from President Trump on his policy plans.

Uncertainty around other potential Trump policies is an additional risk, some investors say.

“People are focusing on only the good of what his campaign promises were,” said Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist at CFRA Research. “What makes me nervous is that it feels like the market is ignoring what could come on immigration, trade, healthcare – the negative implications that could come from a protectionist government.”

With a long weekend ahead due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday in the U.S. and the Family Day holiday in parts of Canada, trading volume was expected to remain thin.

