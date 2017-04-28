Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash in recent gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.82 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 20,940.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.58 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,384.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.33 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 6,047.61.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.9 per cent, the S&P gained 1.5 per cent and the Nasdaq rose 2.3 per cent.

During April, the Dow gained 1.3 per cent, the S&P rose 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 2.3 per cent. It was the sixth-consecutive monthly gain for the Nasdaq, which touched new highs this week amid strong technology company earnings.

Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains among its heavyweight energy and materials sectors as commodity prices gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 79.66 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 15,586.13. However, it slipped 0.2 per cent on the week.

The Canadian dollar slipped to 73.21 cents (U.S.) after Statistics Canada reported that the country’s gross domestic product was unchanged in February, although economists were expecting a 0.1 per cent gain, after a 0.6-per-cent jump in January. Canada’s economy unexpectedly stalled in February as manufacturing and production in other goods producing sectors shrank during the month.

In the U.S., gross domestic product increased at a 0.7 per cent annual rate, below the 1.2 per cent rise estimated by economists, as consumer spending barely increased and businesses invested less on inventories. The economy grew at a pace of 2.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Other data showed that the University of Michigan’s final April consumer sentiment index was at 97, below analysts’ expectations of 98.

“The U.S. consumer spending is the most sensitive part of the economy and the GDP data has shown a very disappointing number,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets U.K. in London.

“We do anticipate that it is about time that we will see some reality check here.”

The Nasdaq composite started the day at a record high, propelled by gains in Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet.

Amazon rose as much as 3.4 per cent to a lifetime high of $949.59, but settled back to close at $924.99 (U.S.) while Alphabet gained as much as 4.9 per cent to a record of $935.90 after their quarterly results beat estimates. It closed at $905.96, up 3.6 per cent.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 13.6 per cent in the first quarter, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While strong earnings have kept the market at or near record levels, persistent geopolitical tensions surrounding North Korea and doubts whether the Trump administration will be able to pass its tax and healthcare plans in Congress have weighed on investors’ minds.

President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that a “major, major conflict” with North Korea was possible over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In Toronto, materials stocks led the way, gainin 2 per cent as Agnico-Eagle Mines rose 10.7 per cent, and Methanex gained 3 per cent. Thomson Reuters was up 4 per cent and Suncor added 2.6 per cent.

Reuters

