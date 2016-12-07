Canadian stocks rose a fourth day on Wednesday, extending gains at an 18-month high, while the Bank of Canada kept its key stimulative interest-rate unchanged.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.74 per cent, or 111.95 points, to 15,237.75 in Toronto, for its highest close since May 25, 2015. The index has risen 17 per cent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg, well ahead of No. 2 market Norway’s 12-per-cent advance.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory. Consumer discretionary and technology stocks lead gains.

Only energy stocks, following the lead of declining oil prices, and health care stocks declined.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. dropped 3.8 per cent after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would bring down drug prices in an interview with Time Magazine

Canada’s central bank kept interest rates at a stimulative 0.5 per cent amid uncertain prospects for a recovery in exports and business investment following the U.S. election. Policy makers warned a significant amount of slack remains in the economy, in contrast with the U.S.

“Today’s statement continued to highlight that a hike is still a distant proposition,” said Nick Exarhos, an economist with CIBC World Markets in a note to clients. Exarhos estimates any tightening on the part of the Bank of Canada as a late-2018 proposition, given that continued slack in the economy.

“That is contrasted explicitly with developments stateside, an apparent attempt to highlight the economic, and more importantly, the rate divergence expected between the two nations ahead of the Fed’s likely hike next week,” he said.

Wall Street surged on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting fresh record intraday highs, as equities continued their march upward after the presidential election of Mr. Trump, even as his comments on prescription drug pricing wounded the healthcare sector.

The Dow Jones Transport Average, closely watched as a barometer of the broader market, hit a new all-time intraday high, surpassing its prior record from November 2014.

U.S. equities have climbed to new highs since Mr. Trump’s election, with investors encouraged by his plans for an economic stimulus package and to reduce corporate taxes and regulations.

“I think it’s continuation of the view that the new administration will be pro-business,” said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Bryn Mawr, Pa.

U.S. stocks rose along with bond prices on Wednesday as investors prepared for the European Central Bank to signal an extension of its bond-buying at its Thursday meeting.

The euro gained slightly against the dollar as investors also waited for possible indications on when the ECB will begin paring bond purchases under its quantitative easing program.

Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose following a large block purchase of 10-year Treasury note futures after disappointing overseas data pushed foreign yields lower.

“There’s a little bit of a bond market rally going on certainly in the long end so that means dividend stocks feel better,” said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago. “People are short covering ahead of the ECB announcements tomorrow. Lower rates on the continent is constructive for growth and good for equity.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was unofficially up 297.84 points, or 1.55 per cent, to 19,549.62, the S&P 500 had gained 29.06 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 2,241.29 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 60.76 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 5,393.76.

A $3-billion trading program to buy a broad spectrum of stocks came into the market in the afternoon and “really just sparked this market to move higher and higher,” said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for Meridian Equity Partners, an equity and options broker-dealer in New York.

Telecommunications and real estate, which are high dividend payers, posted the strongest sector gains.

“There’s a little bit of a bond market rally going on, certainly in the long end, so that means dividend stocks feel better,” said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.

Mr. Trump’s victory has been seen as a boon, particularly for financial and industrial stocks that have surged since the election.

But biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks tumbled on Wednesday after Mr. Trump promised in a Time magazine article that “I’m going to bring down drug prices.”

Mr. Trump’s effect was seen on Tuesday, as well, with Boeing’s stock falling briefly after his tweet that an order for a revamped Air Force One plane should be canceled over high costs.

“I think it is a new fact of life, going forward, that fundamentals can be swept aside any day by comments from the (President-elect),” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management.

Earlier on the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9 per cent while Italy’s FTSE MIB share index gained 2 per cent to hit its highest point since May as the country’s banking stocks continued a rally.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s oldest bank, rose about 10.8 per cent, and an index of Italian lenders’ shares rose 4.5 per cent to its highest since June after jumping 9 per cent in the previous session.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Italy was preparing to take a 2-billion-euro controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi as prospects of a private funding rescue faded following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s decision to resign after voters rejected his constitutional reform proposals.

The euro edged up 0.4 per cent to $1.076. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major peers, was down 0.3 per cent.

“I don’t think in a real sense the ECB can afford to be hawkish,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. “Growth is picking up somewhat, but generally speaking inflationary pressures and inflationary expectations are still very, very weak and that’s their mandate.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were down 4 basis points from late on Tuesday to 2.354 per cent. They had reached 2.492 percent on Dec. 1, their highest level since July 2015, according to Reuters data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.7 per cent. Chinese shares gained 0.5 per cent.

Oil prices slid on Wednesday on bearish U.S. petroleum inventory data and doubts that production cuts promised by OPEC and Russia would be deep enough to end a supply overhang that has weighed on markets for more than two years.

Brent futures fell 93 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to settle at $53.00 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost $1.16, or 2.3 per cent, to settle at $49.77.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration EIA said crude inventories fell 2.4 million barrels during the week ended Dec. 2, which was more than the 1 million-barrel draw analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub for U.S. crude futures, however, increased by a hefty 3.8 million barrels last week, the most since 2009, the data showed.

Reaction to the EIA report was muted, analysts said, in part because the results were similar to the data published by the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, late on Tuesday.

“Focus at the moment is on the key producers and OPEC and growing doubts non-OPEC producers will be able to come up with 600,000 barrels of cuts,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData in Louisville, Ky.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last week agreed to slash output by around 1.2 million barrels per day beginning in January to reduce global oversupply and prop up oil prices.

OPEC hopes non-OPEC countries will contribute a further 600,000 bpd of cuts. Russia has said it would reduce output by around 300,000 bpd.

Nigeria’s Oil Minister, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, said on Wednesday OPEC’s deal to cut production will go ahead even if Russia becomes the only non-OPEC country to commit to reduce output at a meeting this weekend.

“While this weekend’s meeting with non-OPEC producers will likely be hyped as a major breakthrough, we are maintaining an opinion that any non-OPEC production cuts will be largely of the involuntary variety,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

Oil prices surged almost 20 per cent after OPEC and Russia announced plans to cut production, but since then both OPEC and Russia have reported record production.

With files from Bloomberg News

Report Typo/Error