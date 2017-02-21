Stock prices across the world climbed to record highs on Tuesday on news euro zone business activity accelerated to a six-year high, while the U.S. dollar gained after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The revived possibility of a U.S. rate hike next month, together with demand for risky assets, weakened gold prices. It also propelled bond yields higher before they retreated on safe-haven demand as polls showed anti-EU and anti-immigrant Marine Le Pen holding her lead in the first round of the French presidential election.

Oil futures rose after OPEC said it was sticking to its deal to reduce output.

The rally in equity markets around the globe, led by Wall Street, has been stoked by hopes of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from U.S. President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress.

Details on U.S. fiscal stimuli remained sketchy, but investors seemed patient for progress on these possible programs as they have been assuaged by upbeat company results.

“There was a period last week, I think, where people were getting a little worried about whether the administration was getting sidetracked,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, NJ.

“A couple days later, those worries seem to have temporarily subsided,” Mr. Meckler said.

MSCI’s world stock index which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 0.4 per cent to 446.20, an all-time peak.

Canada’s main stock index reached a new record high on Tuesday, led by Restaurant Brands International Inc. after it announced an acquisition, while heavyweight energy shares also gained as oil prices rose.

The TSX rose 83.74 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 15,922.37. All of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. surged 7.1 per cent to $75.65. The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains said it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8-billion in cash.

ECN Capital Corp. 14.1 per cent to $3.64 after it said it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25-billion in cash.

The index has surged 38 per cent since hitting a three-year trough in January last year and touched a new intra-day all-time high on Tuesday at 15,943.09.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. surged 12.4 per cent to $44.67 after it reported fourth quarter and 2016 annual results.

U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and other retailers and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.88 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 20,738.93, the S&P 500 gained 14.01 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 2,365.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.37 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 5,865.95.

The three U.S. stock indexes hit record intraday highs, led by stronger-than-forecast results from retailers Wal-Mart , Macy’s and Home Depot.

Wal-Mart’s shares were the top stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rising 3 per cent after the world’s largest retailer reported higher-than-expected U.S. sales.

More than one in every six stocks on the S&P 500 hit a new 52-week high as a post-election rally extended. The benchmark index has climbed more than 10 per cent since Mr. Trump’s Nov. 8 election, sparked by the promise of tax reforms, reduced regulations and increased infrastructure spending.

Aside from Wal-Mart, shares of department store operator Macy’s and home improvement chain Home Depot rose modestly after their quarterly reports.

Overall profit for S&P 500 companies is estimated to have risen 7.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S said in a report last Friday.

Europe’s benchmark index of 300 leading shares touched its highest since Dec. 2015, ended up 0.6 per cent at 1,471.87 points. Purchasing manager index (PMI) reports showed the euro zone economy expanding much faster and more smoothly than expected.

Earlier, stocks had traded lower after Europe’s biggest bank HSBC’s surprise 62-per-cent drop in annual profits.

Stronger appetite for equities and chances of another U.S. rate increase in the coming months lifted the dollar index by 0.4 percent at 101.37.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday he would likely support a quarter point rate increase at the central bank’s March 14-15 meeting if the economy improves further.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said late on Monday she would be comfortable raising rates if the economy maintained its current performance.

Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 22-per-cent chance the Fed will raise rates next month, up from 18 per cent on Friday, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for Presidents Day.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was fractionally higher at 2.427 per cent, while German 10-year Bund yield edged up 0.6 basis point at 0.305 per cent.

Spot gold prices slipped 0.13 per cent, to $1,236.60 an ounce.

Oil prices ended about 1 per cent higher after touching three-week highs on Tuesday on OPEC’s optimism for greater compliance with its deal with other producers including Russia to curb output in an effort to clear a glut that has weighed on the market.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an industry conference in London that January data showed conformity from participating OPEC nations with output curbs had been above 90 percent and oil inventories would decline further this year.

“All countries involved remain resolute in the determination to achieve a higher level of conformity,” Mr. Barkindo said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers outside the group agreed in November to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to drain a glut that has depressed prices for over two years.

Mr. Barkindo said it was too early to say if the supply cut, which lasts for six months from Jan. 1, would need to be extended or deepened at the next OPEC meeting in May.

“While Barkindo’s statement puts a confident spin on market fundamentals, we’d say questions do remain, given that Iran seems to be signaling increased production rather than improved compliance,” Tim Evans, an energy futures specialist at Citi Futures said in a note.

Under the deal, Iran was allowed to boost output from its October level and Tehran expects its oil production to reach 4 million barrels per day by mid-April.

Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh told state TV that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers are committed to the production cut.

Brent crude ended the session at $56.66 a barrel, up 48 cents or 0.9 per cent, after hitting its highest since Feb. 2 at $57.31.

The U.S. March crude contract expired 66 cents, or 1.2 per cent, higher at $54.06, after peaking at $54.68, its highest since Jan. 3.

The more active U.S. crude for April delivery closed the session up 1 per cent at $54.33.

