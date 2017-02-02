Canada’s main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday as investors weighed a more uncertain trade outlook, with losses for the financial and telecom groups offsetting gains for resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 3.28 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,399.11. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Cameco Corp. was down 4.8 per cent after it announced Wednesday it would fight Tokyo Electric’s decision to cancel a $1.3-billion contract.

Sun Life Financial was off 1.8 per cent and BCE, whose earnings came in a bit shy of analyst expectations, was off 1.6 per cent.

Intertape Polymer gained 3.4 per cent and Canadian Natural Resources was up 2.6 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.08 to 76.72 cents (U.S.).

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump’s latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.76 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 19,885.18, the S&P 500 gained 1.28 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,280.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.45 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 5,636.20.

The S&P 500 traded at levels it was six weeks ago, losing steam as investors focus on Trump’s priorities, such as restricting travel to the United States and rewriting trade deals.

Markets had rallied following Mr. Trump’s Nov. 8 election win on the expectation that tax cuts, deregulation and a fiscal stimulus would accelerate economic growth.

“The market had only priced in the potentially good type of policies like tax cuts,” said Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Now we’re seeing potential protectionist and populist sentiment really come out and take the front seat. That could be bad for the world economy and that’s why markets are taking a step back.”

Mr. Trump reiterated his concerns about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal and said he would like to speed up talks to either renegotiate or replace the deal.

Investors are also wary of the consequences of other of Mr. Trump’s comments, including labelling a refugee swap agreement with staunch ally Australia as a “dumb deal” and that “nothing is off the table” in dealing with Iran after it test-fired a ballistic missile.

Despite the turmoil on the political side, earnings and economic data have generally been positive.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 7.5 per cent during the last quarter of 2016 – the most in nine quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Economic data showed the U.S. labor market continues to tighten, while productivity is still weak.

Facebook fell 1.8 per cent to $130.84 after hitting a record high of $135.49. Its results on Wednesday beat earnings and revenue expectations.

Macy’s shares rose 5.2 per cent to $30.72. The New York Post reported the retailer’s outgoing CEO Terry Lundgren has become open to offers from potential buyers. The stock hit a high of $31.06 and trading volume was 1.6 times the average over the last 10 days.

Mead Johnson Nutrition jumped 22.3 per cent after Reckitt Benckiser said it was in advanced talks to buy the company for $16.7-billion.

Ralph Lauren dropped 12.2 per cent to $76.71 after it said chief executive officer Stefan Larsson would leave following differences with the company’s founder and chairman.

Results from a clutch of companies, including Amazon.com , Visa and Amgen, are expected to keep investors busy after markets close.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 73 new highs and 21 new lows.

(Reuters)

Report Typo/Error