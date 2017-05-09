Canada’s main stock index fell more than half a percent on Tuesday as bank and energy stocks led the market lower, but Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and Home Capital Group stocks soared as investors cheered news from the companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 82.88 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,569.2. Seven of the index’s 10 key sectors lost ground.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 24.1 per cent to $16.58, after reporting its first quarterly profit in six quarters and raising its earnings outlook. Home Capital Group Inc. also spiked, up 20.7 per cent to $8.86 after the alternative lender announced a plan to sell up to $1.5-billion of its mortgage book.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with the heavyweight energy group retreating 1.1 per cent as oil prices buckled on concern about slowing demand and rising U.S. output.

The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session, while Apple became the first ever U.S. company to close with a market capitalization above $800-billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.5 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 20,975.78, the S&P 500 lost 2.46 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,396.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.93 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 6,120.59.

Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800-billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700-billion threshold.

The iPhone maker’s shares have gained 33 per cent this year and almost 50 per cent since the U.S. election in November, and the company now represents about 4 per cent of the $21.7-trillion that makes up the entire S&P 500 index.

“It’s just reflective of how powerful a franchise it is. It may be the most powerful franchise in the country today,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, NJ, whose firm does not own the stock.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from U.S. companies and Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election on Sunday have given investors confidence, but valuations for U.s. stocks are already higher than average.

The hope that President Donald Trump will cut corporate and personal taxes remained in focus for investors.

Underscoring the lack of new catalysts on Wall Street, the S&P 500 has not moved more than 0.4 percent in either direction in the past 11 trading days.

“Earnings are improving and the potential for tax reform plays a big role. Why would you want to sell stocks here when you might get a tax break later on?” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist for Robert W. Baird & Co.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, rattled by concern over slowing demand, a rising U.S. dollar and increasing U.S. crude output that has shaken investors’ faith in the ability of OPEC to rebalance the market.

Brent futures lost 61 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $48.73 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 55 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $45.88.

That was the lowest close for both futures since May 4 and the second lowest since Nov. 29 - the day before the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to cut production during the first half of 2017.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, gained 1 per cent against a basket of currencies so far this week as it rose to its highest since April 21, pressuring greenback-denominated oil.

Weekly U.S. data on crude production and inventories, plus monthly reports on supply and demand from OPEC and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) this week, should provide a more detailed picture of how quickly global crude inventories are falling.

Analysts forecast U.S. crude stocks declined for a fifth week in a row, falling 1.8 million barrels during the week ended May 5, since hitting an all-time high over 535.5 million barrels at the end of March, according to a Reuters poll.

“We really need to see some of the data starting to support the idea that global inventory levels are coming down,” Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said, noting there have also been signs of wavering in terms of demand growth.

High U.S. gasoline stocks have fed concern about demand in the United States, where consumer spending expectations hit a three-year low last month and vehicle sales have fallen year-on-year for four months in a row.

Coupled with that is faltering manufacturing activity and a drop in commodity imports in China, the world’s second-largest economy and biggest raw materials consumer.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said Monday it would “do whatever it takes” to rebalance a market that has been dogged by oversupply for over two years.

Saudi Aramco will curb oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“Although OPEC is apparently putting on a renewed push to support values, this looks like the only significant bullish consideration currently available to the energy complex,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

Even though OPEC has stuck to its pledge to cut production, U.S. output has risen by more than 10 per cent since mid-2016 to 9.3 million barrels per day in 2017 and a forecast all-time annual high of almost 10 million barrels in 2018, boosted by the shale sector and near the output of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“U.S. oil production surpassed expectations in terms of an early bottoming and swift uptick, and is set to expand further based on the latest drilling momentum,” said Norbert Ruecker, head of macro and commodity research at Julius Baer.

“We see prices between $45-50 per barrel as fundamentally justified. Consequently, we have raised our view to neutral from bearish and closed our short position. An extension of the supply deal beyond June looks likely but its effectiveness will remain questioned.”

Report Typo/Error